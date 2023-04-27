Lamar Jackson re-signs with Ravens, becomes NFL’s highest-paid player

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Lamar Jackson has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Thursday.
The deal is worth $260 million over five years, according to ESPN, which will make Jackson the highest-paid player in the NFL. It’s five million more than the $255 million Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts signed for earlier this month.
“Once Jalen Hurts’ deal got done, Baltimore stepped up and offered him a deal that trumped it,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on Twitter.
Jackson’s deal includes $185 million of guaranteed money.
“For the last few months, there’s been a lot of he said, she said,” Jackson said in a video posted to the Ravens’ Twitter account. “A lot of nailbiting, a lot of head-scratching going on. But, for the next five years, it’s a lot of flock going on. Let’s go baby … can’t wait to get there, can’t wait to be there, and can’t wait to light up M&T (Bank Stadium) for the next five years.”
The Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson this offseason, which meant that he was free to sign elsewhere if another team was willing to part with two first-round picks as compensation.
Speculation about a potential move to New England rumbled throughout the offseason and picked up steam when Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he received a text from rapper Meek Mill that said Jackson wanted to come to the Patriots.
But now, Jackson has a new mega-deal that is designed to keep him in Baltimore for the long term.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.