Sports Go Boston Bobcats! Watch as Titans fans try to identify NFL team logos, to hilarious results "Is that the Patriots logo??"

Let’s face it, it’s hard to keep track of the entire NFL. What are there now, like 50, 60 teams? Or maybe it just feels that way.

But don’t take our word for it. Someone at the Tennessee Titans had the brilliant idea to head out to Broadway — the one in Nashville, that is — and solicit the help of passersby in announcing the Titans’ 2023 schedule on the basis of the team logos alone. And the results were, in a word, hilarious.

“The Boston … Bobcats?” guessed one woman when presented with the logo for the Titans’ Oct. 1 challenger, the Cincinatti Bengals. “No idea! No idea!” she added, for good measure.

Other teams the Titans will face this year, according to people on the streets of Nashville, include:

Lightning McQueen

The Red Stallions

Chester Cheeto

Atlanta Florida Dolphins

“Actually Does Not Exist”

As for the woman with the red iPhone who thought the Houston Texans logo might belong to the Patriots, it’s perfectly understandable — after all, it is red, white, and blue, and, if you squint, looks a little bit like Bill Belichick.

Watch, and check out the inspiring new team names and logos, below: