Sports Arlington Catholic cancels rest of JV lacrosse season after harassment incident The decision came following an incident of harassment on the team that occurred last week. Arlington Catholic High School.

The final three games of Arlington Catholic high school’s JV boys lacrosse season have been cancelled following an incident of harassment.

The school’s principal, John Graceffa, confirmed the cancellation to WCVB in a statement. According to Graceffa, the incident occurred last Tuesday prior to a team practice.

“A boy on the team was being harassed as most of the boys were getting ready to go to practice,” Graceffa said. “Before practice began, the coach approached the team and a boy immediately admitted he was harassing another member of the team.”

Graceffa said that two Arlington Catholic players were disciplined for their actions but did not identify what those actions were or what the consequences are.

The team’s varsity coach, Dan Brothers, confirmed with Boston.com that the culpable students were held responsible but also declined to share the details of the reprimands.

“The school has taken disciplinary action against the individuals involved,” Brothers said.

Brothers declined to comment further on the situation and expressed that this was a concern of the JV team. The coach also said the incident with JV has had no effect on his team and their season will continue as scheduled.

The first game forfeited by the JV Cougars will be Wednesday against Archbishop Williams. The varsity team is set to play as scheduled.

Following its game against Archbishop Williams, Arlington Catholic will close out its regular season with games against Watertown and Brookline next week.

Prior to Wednesday’s game with the Bishops, the Cougars have a record of 14-2 and sit at No. 25 in the MIAA’s DIII power rankings.