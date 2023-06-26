Sports Fenway Sports Group will own golf team in league developed by Tiger Woods’s and Rory McIlroy’s company The team will be one of six new franchises in TGL, a "tech-forward" primetime golf league Fenway Sports Group will be among six original ownership groups in the TGL Photo: Business Wire

Fenway Sports Group is starting a new Boston sports team, according to a news release.

The team will be one of six new franchises in TGL, a “tech-forward” primetime golf league developed TMRW Sports, a company founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory.

FSG, which owns the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and The Boston Globe, became one of the initial investors in TMRW Sports last year.

TGL’s inaugural season is set to begin in January, according to the release. According to Michael Silverman of the Globe, games will be played in West Palm Beach Florida in front of 2,000 fans and primetime television cameras on Monday nights weekly from mid-January through April.

“We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honor of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled,” FSG said in a statement. “Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA TOUR players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.”

The league will feature two-hour team golf competitions between the world’s best players. TGL Boston will play in five regular-season matches. There are semifinal and final round playoff matches scheduled.

Each of the six teams will have three players, who will hit tee and fairway shots into a simulated screen, Silverman reports. Shorter shots will be hit on greens that can change their shape and configuration for each hole.

A number of big name golfers have committed to play in the league, including Woods, McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Xander Schauffele.

“We owe tremendous thanks to Tiger, Rory, and Mike for creating this innovative new league and allowing us to be present at its creation,” FSG’s statement reads. “We are excited to reveal more details later this summer and fall when we’ll unveil an official name and team members who will represent this great city and region.”