Sports University of Vermont hockey coach fired after investigation over ‘inappropriate’ texts The investigation found Todd Woodcroft "failed to maintain professional boundaries."

On Tuesday, the University of Vermont announced the firing of Todd Woodcroft, head coach of the men’s hockey team.

Woodcroft, who coached the Catamounts for three seasons, came under investigation by the university for “inappropriate” text messages he allegedly exchanged with a student.

“After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations,” Vermont athletic director Jeff Schulman said in a statement. “The specific conduct leading to the investigation involved inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries.”

Per a report by the Athletic’s Katie Strang, the investigation into Woodcroft may have been going on for “quite some time.”

Woodcroft’s attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, issued a statement to reporters contesting the university’s findings.

“We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process,” Miltenberg said in the statement. “We strongly believe the University’s decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades.”

Woodcroft coached the University of Vermont to a 20-55-9 record and one playoff win in his three years at the helm. Previously, he spent five years in various positions around the NHL, as well as several other professional teams. His brother, Jay, is the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

Vermont named assistant coach Steve Weidler the team’s interim head coach for the upcoming season.

“The team and I have tremendous confidence in Coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully lead our program,” Schulman said in a statement. “He has played a major role in the recruitment and development of our current players and will step into this important role with the full support of our team and his Athletic Department colleagues.”