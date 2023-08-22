Sports Fenway Sports Group, LPGA team up to boost revenue and enhance exposure for women’s golf The owners of the Boston Red Sox seek to boost women's golf. Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand is the top-ranked player on the LPGA Tour.





Fenway Sports Group is doubling down on both golf and women’s sports with Tuesday’s announcement of a sales partnership between its marketing arm, Fenway Sports Management, and the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

The goal of the alliance is for FSM to help the LPGA strike deals to boost revenues and enhance exposure for the women’s professional golf tour, the oldest women’s professional sports organization that includes players from more than 60 countries.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan described the partnership in a press release as a “game-changer for the LPGA, women’s golf, and women’s sports,” one that “will provide the LPGA with access to new and unprecedented resources and networks, enabling us to accelerate our trajectory of growth.”

Earlier this summer, FSG added golf to its portfolio by purchasing the Boston franchise of the fledgling six-team, indoor, tech-driven TGL golf league starting in January that was founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlrory, and Mike McCarley.

Before the LPGA deal, FSG’s sole foray into women’s sports was its ownership of the Liverpool Football Club’s women’s team.

FSG partner Linda Henry is a private investor in both the WNBA and Boston’s NWSL expansion group.

John Henry, principal owner of FSG, which also owns the Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins, NASCAR’s RFK Racing, and the Liverpool men’s team, said in the same press release that FSG will provide needed infrastructure that will enable the LPGA to capitalize on the sport’s growth.

“We look forward to a long collaboration and are excited to help expand the LPGA’s capabilities and capitalize on the immense interest they are seeing from brands looking to invest in one of the world’s longest-running women’s professional sports associations,” said John Henry.

FSM also has a marketing and sponsorship partnership with NBA star LeBron James.

Linda Henry is the CEO of the Boston Globe, which is owned by John Henry.

