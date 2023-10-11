Sports Tom Brady’s TB12 Foxborough location reportedly set to close The other Massachusetts TB12 location, formerly based on Boylston Street, closed earlier in 2023. The TB12 facility in Foxborough, as seen in a photo from 2015. Robert E. Klein/The Boston Globe

Another active link to Tom Brady’s time in Foxborough is reportedly set to come to an end on Oct. 20, with his TB12 business preparing to close down its Patriots Place location after 10 years.

According to Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe, the TB12 sports therapy and lifestyle business is shutting down its 240 Patriot Place facility in Foxborough.

Per an email sent by a TB12 body coach to a client that Silverman obtained, the next phase of the business will rebrand as “TBRx Franklin.” Instead of being named after Brady’s initials, the TBR will reportedly stand for “Total Body Recovery.”

The TBRx brand was launched by Brady’s trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, in September. Per the company’s announcement, it’s mission statement is to be “focused on advancing the TB12 Method and expanding its reach through strategic partnerships and a comprehensive continuing education platform.”

Advertisement:

Brady provided an endorsement of TBRx, noting that the new company will “undoubtedly extend the benefits of this method to many others, allowing them to thrive both on and off the field.”

The Foxborough TB12 location — still officially listed as its headquarters — is the company’s last facility in Massachusetts following the closure in May of the brand’s store on Boylston Street in Boston.

TB12 also opened at three locations in Florida, as well as one in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As for the partnership between Brady and Guerrero, it appears that remains intact. Globe reporter Ben Volin confirmed with Guerero on Tuesday night that he remains in business with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.