Sports Patriots’ Trent Brown is not happy with ‘rhetoric’ regarding absence in Germany "I’m one of the first ones in and one of the last ones out of the building." Trent Brown did not travel to Germany with the Patriots earlier this month due to both injury and personal reasons. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Patriots left tackle Trent Brown did not make the international trek with his teammates earlier this month during New England’s Week 10 matchup against the Colts.

But unlike the disciplinary measures that kept J.C. Jackson off the team plane bound for Frankfurt, Germany, Brown’s absence was due to both injuries and a personal matter regarding his family.

Speaking with MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels on Tuesday, Brown revealed that a combination of both ankle and knee ailments were going to preclude him from taking the field against the Colts on Nov. 12.

The veteran offensive lineman is still on the mend and trying to get cleared for Sunday’s road game against the Giants.

Brown also told Daniels that his uncle passed away, prompting his valid absence for personal reasons.

But in the hours leading up to New England’s matchup against Indianapolis at Deutsche Bank Park, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted on NBC Sports Boston’s “Patriots Pregame Live” that Brown’s tardiness this season has also been an issue for the Patriots.

“He is habitually late to things,” Breer reported, who also added that Brown’s current injury was “legitimate. “That’s been a problem over the course of his career and that problem hasn’t gone away this year.”

That report drew a response from Brown during his conversation with Daniels, with the left tackle stressing that he’s never been disciplined by Bill Belichick and the Patriots during his two stints in New England.

“That’s bull—. It’s a bunch of bull—. I’m never late,” Brown told Daniels. “Honestly. I’m one of the first ones in and one of the last ones out of the building … I’m sure you’re not really used to reporting about losing seasons around here, but that’s the type of bull— rhetoric that comes to play.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that all season I’ve been the best player on offense and then when I’m not playing, that bull—- starts happening.”

New England’s offensive line has played a large part in the team’s woeful execution throughout the 2023 season. But Brown has been one of the few bright spots on a rather porous unit up front.

In Brown’s seven starts at left tackle this season, he’s only relinquished two total sacks and is graded as the eighth-best LT in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Trent Brown is PFF's highest graded (85.9) offensive lineman in the NFL so far this season.



Enjoy this Quinnen Williams flavored pancake, served up by Brown at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/uWSoxT84hG — Louie Benjamin (@PFF_Louie) September 25, 2023

Without Brown in the lineup in Germany, New England’s O-line surrendered five sacks in just the first half against the Colts.

