PWHL: Theresa Schafzahl scores with 52 seconds left to lift Boston past Ottawa, 3-2 Boston escaped with a win, scraping past Ottawa after a lackluster second and third period.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Theresa Schafzahl scored with 52 seconds left to give Boston a 3-2 victory over Ottawa with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on hand Wednesday night for the Professional Women’s Hockey League game.

Alina Muller and Jamie Lee Rattray also scored for Boston (2-0-2). Aerin Frankel made 37 saves.

Kristin Della Rovere and Lexie Adzija scored for Ottawa (2-2-1), with Adzija tying it at 2 on a power play at 3:46 of the third.

Sandra Abstreiter made her PWHL debut in goal for Ottawa, but was injured after allowing Boston’s second goal and left after making 10 saves. Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 18 shots in relief.

