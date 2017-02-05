Gisele shares a photo of ‘Brady’s little lady’ on Super Bowl Sunday

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s daughter Vivian is dressed to root on her dad in her mom’s latest Instagram post.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

The photo may be from Saturday when the Brady bunch, including Brady’s mother, were on the field at NRG Stadium in Houston.

@Patriots QB Tom Brady chases his daughter on the field at NRG Stadium a day before @SuperBowl #bostonherald pic.twitter.com/dn83v1Ii95 — Matt West (@westipix) February 5, 2017

Brady and the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.