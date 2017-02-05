Gisele shares a photo of ‘Brady’s little lady’ on Super Bowl Sunday
"Game day!"
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s daughter Vivian is dressed to root on her dad in her mom’s latest Instagram post.
The photo may be from Saturday when the Brady bunch, including Brady’s mother, were on the field at NRG Stadium in Houston.
@Patriots QB Tom Brady chases his daughter on the field at NRG Stadium a day before @SuperBowl #bostonherald pic.twitter.com/dn83v1Ii95
— Matt West (@westipix) February 5, 2017
Brady and the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
