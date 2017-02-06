David Ortiz went crazy after the Patriots’ epic Super Bowl comeback

David Ortiz, a loyal member of Patriots Nation, was among the millions of New England sports fans who freaked out after the Pats erased a 25-point deficit to win Super Bowl 51 in overtime on Sunday night.

Ortiz shared two videos on Instagram chronicling his reactions to the Patriots’ historic comeback win. In the first video, posted right before the game went into overtime, the Red Sox legend seemingly took a shot at Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank for rushing to the sidelines before the game was over. Fair warning: Ortiz drops the f-bomb in the clip, but if you know Big Papi, you shouldn’t be that surprised.

Yeeeeeaaa💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 let's go pats. Don't you ever go on the field before the end of the game.. That's bad luck A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

He took to Instagram again after the Patriots secured the championship in overtime, excitedly celebrating like many Pats fans did after Sunday night’s win.

Omg lm going to celebrate for about a week… The dynasty is backkkkkk A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Ortiz is no stranger to sensational social media posts. Last month, he sent a cryptic tweet that stirred up speculation about a possible Red Sox return.

This time, though, he’s not the cause of the frenzy–he’s just enjoying it like the rest of us.