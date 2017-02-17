Matt Damon narrating Super Bowl fan reactions. Need we say more?

The NFL has released plenty of must–watch footage for Patriots fans since the team’s historic comeback in Super Bowl LI.

Well, add this video to the list.

On Friday, the league posted a video of Matt Damon narrating fan reactions during the big game, complete with dramatic background music.

“Sometimes, a game is not just a game. It’s a gathering, a shared moment that unites us and resonates for the rest of our lives,” Damon begins.

As you can imagine, the video features happy Falcons fans and sad Patriots fans, followed by really happy Patriots fans and really sad Falcons fans.

It also features a pumped-up Big Papi and a dancing Gisele.

Emotions felt during the @SuperBowl were incredible. Relive #SB51 through the eyes of the fans, told by Matt Damon. https://t.co/bV7qAvbFUC — NFL (@NFL) February 17, 2017