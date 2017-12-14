Julian Edelman keeps firing off ’28-3′ jokes

Ten months later, Julian Edelman is still relentlessly trolling the Falcons for their blown lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

The injured wide receiver managed to work in the infamous “28-3” deficit into two of his recent posts on social media over the past week.

The first came in advance of his second children’s book, Flying High 2. Edelman shared a video of him editing the final draft, making “a couple more adjustments.” He teased that the release was a mere 28 hours and three minutes away.

The second came a week later — in the midst of Boston’s chilly weather. With below freezing temperatures hitting the city, Edelman shared a photo of himself dressed in winter clothes, with the hashtag “28 feels like 3.”

Boston…. brrrrrrrritttttooo 🧣🧤#28feelslike3 A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Dec 13, 2017 at 1:53pm PST