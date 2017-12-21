Mark Wahlberg revealed the real reason behind his early Super Bowl LI exit

Mark Wahlberg Super Bowl LI
Mark Wahlberg waves as he arrives before Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By
December 21, 2017

When Mark Wahlberg left Super Bowl LI early, he claimed his youngest son “wasn’t feeling well.”

Turns out the Dorchester native was choosing his words very carefully. Reporters initially interpreted Wahlberg’s comments to mean his eight-year-old, Brendan, was sick, but the actor recently revealed that he was actually throwing a good ol’ fashioned temper tantrum because the Patriots were losing.

“He was spitting out F-bombs and going crazy,” Wahlberg said, via Men’s Health. “It was bad. He was lying down on the carpet. He was very upset.”

The father of four admitted his wife, Rhea Durham, wanted to stay — conceding he was the one who couldn’t take it any longer. The family exited the luxury suite at NRG Stadium before the Patriots’ thrilling overtime comeback.

Advertisement

Men’s Health‘s Stephen Rodrick asked Wahlberg if New England’s title helped teach his son a lesson about not giving up on your team. The answer was a firm no.

“Heck no,” the 46-year-old said. “He’s a vicious sore loser. He wants the ball. He hates when his brother gets it. When he doesn’t get the ball, he goes crazy. He throws rocks.”

TOPICS: Super Bowl LI Mark Wahlberg New England Patriots Celebs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) plays against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
New England Patriots
David Andrews on getting hit by a coffee cup after Steelers game: ‘It doesn’t bother me after a win’ December 21, 2017 | 6:21 PM
This is the logo for Major League Baseball. Major league baseball and ESPN reached a settlement Monday Dec. 6, 1999, hours before they were to go to trial over the cable network's placement of late-season Sunday night games. (AP Graphic/MLB)
MLB
MLB executive Bob Bowman ousted for inappropriate behavior December 21, 2017 | 4:05 PM
In this April 10, 2016, file photo, United States' Hope Solo waits for the team's international friendly soccer match against Colombia in Chester, Pa.
Soccer
Here are the candidates for US Soccer Federation President December 21, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Cavs assign Isaiah Thomas to Canton team to practice December 21, 2017 | 11:59 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo hugs teammate Daniel Kilgore after a 25-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
Garoppolo was mic'd up while leading 49ers' game-winning drive December 21, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Media
College days gave Doris Burke great insight on the young Celtics December 21, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What you need to know before Sunday's Patriots-Bills game December 21, 2017 | 10:05 AM
Marcus Smart encourages his team in a game from Nov. 2017.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart calls Celtics loss a 'wake-up call' December 21, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Alex Guerrero TB12 trainer New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What you need to know about Alex Guerrero's involvement with the Patriots December 21, 2017 | 9:10 AM
Miami Heat center Kelly Olynyk beats Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving to the basket for a dunk.
Boston Celtics
Olynyk scores career-high 32 in return to Boston as Heat win December 20, 2017 | 11:46 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Watch Isaiah Thomas react after he found out he had been traded December 20, 2017 | 8:30 PM
NFL logo
Media
NFL Network executive resigns after reports of sexually explicit tweets December 20, 2017 | 8:25 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas catches a pass before the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Cleveland. Cavaliers All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas said he could return to the court as early as next week after being sidelined all season with a hip injury, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas could be playing for Cavaliers next week December 20, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Boston Red Sox
Why are so many Red Sox fans eager to trade Jackie Bradley Jr.? December 20, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NFL
Cam Newton: Panthers owner innocent until proven guilty December 20, 2017 | 5:16 PM
NFL
Lawsuit accuses former 49ers player Jarryd Hayne of rape December 20, 2017 | 5:10 PM
Richie Incognito of the Buffalo Bills spikes the ball after LeSean McCoy scored during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins on December 17, 2017.
New England Patriots
What the Bills are saying about the Patriots before their AFC East rematch December 20, 2017 | 4:46 PM
This file photo taken on October 2, 2013 shows US gymnast McKayla Maroney competing on uneven bars during the 44th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp.
Sports News
McKayla Maroney says settlement covered up sexual abuse December 20, 2017 | 3:57 PM
NBA
Turkey seeks jail term for NBA player for insulting Erdogan December 20, 2017 | 3:54 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: David Ortiz of Fox Sports smiles after game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
TV
Here's what we know about David Ortiz's new TV show December 20, 2017 | 1:50 PM
In this April 3, 2017, file photo, United States head coach Robb Stauber on the bench during a game against Finland.
Olympics
US hopes for gold rest on trio of Olympic rookie goaltenders December 20, 2017 | 12:55 PM
Evan Longoria Tampa Bay Rays
MLB
Giants acquire Evan Longoria, cash from Rays for 4 players December 20, 2017 | 12:40 PM
The Patriots practice in Houston prior to Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Brady, Gronkowski among Patriots' Pro Bowl selections December 20, 2017 | 9:50 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
What is the threat level of the Patriots' potential playoff opponents? December 20, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Red Auerbach Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Red Auerbach wouldn't like this: Celtics at home on Christmas December 20, 2017 | 2:19 AM
Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) scores on Buffalo Sabres Goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Boston Bruins
4 things we learned from the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Sabres December 20, 2017 | 12:44 AM
Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) scores on Buffalo Sabres Goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Boston Bruins
Bruins rookie Jake DeBrusk scored a highlight-reel goal in the Bruins' 3-0 win over the Sabres December 20, 2017 | 12:34 AM
Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk (74) scores on Buffalo Sabres Goalie Robin Lehner (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk, Anton Khudobin send Bruins to 3-0 win over Sabres December 19, 2017 | 10:44 PM
Hanley Ramirez hits a two-run RBI double in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on October 8, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Why a clause in Hanley Ramirez's contract makes him difficult to trade December 19, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Aaron Rodgers paces against the Panthers.
NFL
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers done for season, put on IR December 19, 2017 | 4:18 PM