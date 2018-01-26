Some massive bets are being placed on the Super Bowl in Vegas

FILE - This Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, file photo shows the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s committee that is exploring the effects of recreational marijuana on the gambling industry is wrestling with how the state’s casinos might deal with the pot business while not running afoul of federal law. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, File)
–Steve Marcus / AP
By
TIM DAHLBERG
AP,
January 26, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The same bettor who took this city’s legal sports books for millions of dollars on the World Series is looking to cash in again at the Super Bowl.

The bettor placed a $500,000 wager on the Philadelphia Eagles at the South Point sports book, oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro said. If the money line bet pays off, the gambler will walk away with $1.32 million, with a profit of $820,000.

“He’s one of the guys who was floating around betting all that money on the World Series,” Vaccaro said. “I don’t think he lost a bet then, we’ll see how he does now.”

Advertisement

The bettor, who Vaccaro did not publicly identify, also could be behind a bet of more than $2 million on the Eagles at the Mirage sports book made earlier in the week. Officials at MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mirage, declined to say whether it was the same bettor, but confirmed the bet was for more than $2 million.

“He’s indicated if the conditions are right he might want to bet a little more,” said Jay Rood, who heads sports betting operations for MGM Resorts.

Another $700,000 bet was taken on the Eagles at one of the sports books run by CG Technologies, a company official said in a tweet. The bettor was also not identified.

The bets helped move the line at both the South Point and at MGM’s hotels, where the New England Patriots dropped from a 5.5 point favorite to 4.5. They were part of an unusual early flood of money on the Eagles at a time when historically most bettors wait until the days just before the game.

“We’ve had swift betting in first days here,” Rood said. “It’s not abnormal but it has been really swift and strong.”

The bettor at the South Point should have cash to spread around after scoring big during the World Series. Sports book operators said a big bettor went from sports book to sports book to place six figure wagers on at least five of the seven games.

Advertisement

The bettor increased the size of his bets after each win, pocketing millions at various books. The big wins helped Nevada sports books to lose a record $11.4 million on baseball bets in November.

“He’s an event player, who bets 4-5 times a year and picks certain spots where he can bet a lot of money,” Vaccaro said. “Nice kid, very easy to work with. It’s the first time he’s bet with us since the World Series.”

Vaccaro said the player made four different bets at $125,000, with the money line narrowing with each play. The Eagles must win the game outright for him to win.

Most of the early money on the Super Bowl has been on the Eagles, who opened as much as a 6.5 point underdog in Las Vegas sports books. Odds fluctuate as money is bet, with bookmakers moving them to try and draw equal money on each said.

While some big bets have already come in, the majority of the money bet on the Super Bowl comes in the last few days before the game. Wynn Resorts oddsmaker Johnny Avello said he has already been approached about some big wagers.

“I’ve had some inquiries on a couple of million dollar bets people want to make,” Avello said.

Bookies say they anticipate total legal betting on the Super Bowl to break the record of $138.5 million, set just last year. Billions more are believed to be bet on the game illegally around the country.

TOPICS: Super Bowl Super Bowl LII Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Olympics
Judge: Not enough evidence to charge ex-US Olympian in Puerto Rico January 26, 2018 | 6:14 PM
Michael Smith, left, and Jemele Hill present the award for outstanding comedy series at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Media
Read Jemele Hill's statement on leaving 'Sportscenter' January 26, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Foxborough-01/26/18 The New England Patriots practiced in the practice bubble at Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady catches a short thrown to him. JohnTlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
Patriots
Here's the Patriots injury report for Friday January 26, 2018 | 5:50 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'I’m embarrassed and disappointed in my actions' January 26, 2018 | 4:45 PM
Patriots
Even in wins, Pats' margins in recent Super Bowls are thin January 26, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Eric Wood
NFL
Bills center retiring after diagnosed with neck injury January 26, 2018 | 12:26 PM
College Sports
Michigan St athletic director steps down in Nassar fallout January 26, 2018 | 11:46 AM
Olympics
Behind the scenes at US Ski and Snowboard’s training center January 26, 2018 | 10:19 AM
Bill Russell
Celtics
Bill Russell reminds everyone that he didn't have assistant coaches January 26, 2018 | 10:13 AM
Travel Super Bowl Minneapolis
Super Bowl
Here are the latest ticket prices for Super Bowl 52 January 26, 2018 | 9:45 AM
In this Saturday, Nov. 13, 2010, file photo, South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier, center, is carried onto the field by his players after defeating Florida 36-14.
Patriots
Steve Spurrier 'proud' to see Stephon Gilmore and Alshon Jeffery in Super Bowl matchup January 26, 2018 | 9:31 AM
David Pastrnak congratulates center Danton Heinen on his goal as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon waits in the crease during the second period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Senators January 26, 2018 | 9:14 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Relive the sounds of the Patriots' AFC Championship win January 26, 2018 | 8:54 AM
Museum of the American Revolution Eagles Gallery
Patriots
Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery January 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick Bill Parcells
Patriots
‘The Two Bills’ doesn’t shy away from touchy subjects January 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Tim Schaller Boston Gruins
Bruins
Bruins keep rolling, beat Senators for fifth straight win January 25, 2018 | 11:39 PM
Soccer
Boston’s women’s professional soccer team is reportedly folding January 25, 2018 | 10:51 PM
LeBron James Kyrie Irving
NBA
LeBron reunites with Kyrie in NBA All-Star draft January 25, 2018 | 8:44 PM
Malcolm Jenkins Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
In a busy year, this Eagles safety raised a fist and checked all the boxes January 25, 2018 | 8:35 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a second quarter touchdown past Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
LeGarrette Blount is in 'enemy mode' despite friendships with former Patriots teammates January 25, 2018 | 8:01 PM
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 04: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers leaves the game injured against the Golden State Warriors during Game One of the 2015 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2015 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Celtics
Kyrie Irving reportedly needs minor knee surgery January 25, 2018 | 7:02 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits on the turf after Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception 100-yards for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Foxborough, Mass. Jenkins, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Mychal Kendricks and Beau Allen are six key defensive players left from an Eagles team that beat Tom Brady and the Patriots 35-28 in Foxborough in December 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
Beating Patriots, Tom Brady 2 years ago gives Eagles confidence January 25, 2018 | 6:20 PM
FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2017, file photo, Al Michaels arrives at the The NHL100 Gala held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Michaels is set to join Pat Summerall as the only play-by-play announcers to call at least 10 Super Bowls when he works next weekend's game in Minneapolis between New England and Philadelphia. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Media
Al Michaels on 10th Super Bowl broadcast: 'It's every bit as exciting and even more so in a way' January 25, 2018 | 6:00 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2000, Vince McMahon, chairman of the World Wrestling Federation, speaks during a news conference in New York. The XFL is set for a surprising second life, McMahon announced Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. McMahon said the XFL would return in 2020 but offered few other details about the late winter/early spring football league. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)
Sports News
WWE's Vince McMahon resurrects XFL January 25, 2018 | 5:58 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1/21/2017 - Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is escorted to the locker room after being hit in the head on a play late in the 2nd quarter of the AFC Championship playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. (SJim Davis/Globe staff)
Patriots
Here's the latest Patriots injury report January 25, 2018 | 4:58 PM
James Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
James Harrison is thriving in his new role with the Patriots January 25, 2018 | 4:34 PM
Chipper Jones
Sports Q
Did Baseball Hall of Fame voters get it right this year? January 25, 2018 | 2:10 PM
Alex Guerrero gives Tom Brady treatment in 'Tom vs. Time.'
Patriots
Alex Guerrero gives Tom Brady intense treatment in new documentary series January 25, 2018 | 1:55 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
Patriots
What Gisele told Tom Brady after the Pats' season-opening loss January 25, 2018 | 12:46 PM
Trenton Thunder
MLB
Yankees' minor league team renaming itself for pork roll January 25, 2018 | 12:43 PM