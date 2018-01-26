Here are the latest ticket prices for Super Bowl 52

If you haven’t gotten your ticket for the 2018 Super Bowl yet, now may be your chance.

Travel Super Bowl Minneapolis
US Bank stadium in Minneapolis, where the Super Bowl will take place Feb. 4. –Jim Mone/AP
Football fans who haven’t gotten their tickets to attend Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis may have just caught a break.

Ticketmaster said Friday its lowest listed prices have dropped a few hundred dollars since earlier this week.

The lowest listed price on the Ticketmaster Ticket Exchange on Friday morning was $3,407, while the lowest price available on the NFL Ticket Exchange was $3,645.

Ticketmaster said the prices were down from $3,845 this week.

On other secondary market sites, lowest listed prices for tickets to Super Bowl 52 were $2,999 (Vivid Seats), $3,150 (StubHub), and $3,677 (Ace Ticket).

If you’ve already secured your admission to the big game, Boston.com’s Kristi Palma has some advice on how to get to Minneapolis, where to stay, and what to do once you’re there.

