Here are the latest ticket prices for Super Bowl 52

Football fans who haven’t gotten their tickets to attend Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis may have just caught a break.

Ticketmaster said Friday its lowest listed prices have dropped a few hundred dollars since earlier this week.

The lowest listed price on the Ticketmaster Ticket Exchange on Friday morning was $3,407, while the lowest price available on the NFL Ticket Exchange was $3,645.

Ticketmaster said the prices were down from $3,845 this week.

On other secondary market sites, lowest listed prices for tickets to Super Bowl 52 were $2,999 (Vivid Seats), $3,150 (StubHub), and $3,677 (Ace Ticket).

