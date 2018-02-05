Paul Pierce was every Patriots fan during Super Bowl LII

By
10:46 AM

Paul Pierce essentially captured the emotions of the Patriots fanbase with his live tweets during Super Bowl LII Sunday night.

The former Celtics forward — who is set to have No. 34 retired at the TD Garden this weekend — documented the emotional roller coaster of watching New England’s disappointing 41-33 loss to the Eagles.

As the Patriots began to mount a comeback, Pierce voiced his excitement.

But when Tom Brady was strip-sacked in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Pierce’s mood quickly took a turn.

Watch: Tom Brady on Super Bowl LII loss—”We just didn’t get the job done.”

