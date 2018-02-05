Paul Pierce was every Patriots fan during Super Bowl LII

Paul Pierce essentially captured the emotions of the Patriots fanbase with his live tweets during Super Bowl LII Sunday night.

The former Celtics forward — who is set to have No. 34 retired at the TD Garden this weekend — documented the emotional roller coaster of watching New England’s disappointing 41-33 loss to the Eagles.

As the Patriots began to mount a comeback, Pierce voiced his excitement.

Ok pats that’s what we needed !!! — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018

Here we come Pats Nation!!! — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018

We comeback in Super Bowls that wat we dooooo!!! — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018

Warning !!!we have A Gronk siting — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018

Stop ,score ,Game!! — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018

But when Tom Brady was strip-sacked in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Pierce’s mood quickly took a turn.

😥 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018

Watch: Tom Brady on Super Bowl LII loss—”We just didn’t get the job done.”