Paul Pierce was every Patriots fan during Super Bowl LII
Paul Pierce essentially captured the emotions of the Patriots fanbase with his live tweets during Super Bowl LII Sunday night.
The former Celtics forward — who is set to have No. 34 retired at the TD Garden this weekend — documented the emotional roller coaster of watching New England’s disappointing 41-33 loss to the Eagles.
As the Patriots began to mount a comeback, Pierce voiced his excitement.
Ok pats that’s what we needed !!!
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018
Here we come Pats Nation!!!
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018
We comeback in Super Bowls that wat we dooooo!!!
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018
Warning !!!we have A Gronk siting
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018
Stop ,score ,Game!!
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018
But when Tom Brady was strip-sacked in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Pierce’s mood quickly took a turn.
😥
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 5, 2018
