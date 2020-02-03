Danny Ainge joined Magic Johnson in congratulating Andy Reid

"Glad to see you raise the Vince Lombardi trophy!"

Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Boston.com Staff
11:35 AM

As the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their first Super Bowl championship since 1970, many in sports are extending their congratulations to head coach Andy Reid.

That includes Danny Ainge, president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Johnson took to Twitter on Sunday to celebrate Reid, who grew up in Los Angeles, and called him one of his “favorite” coaches.

Ainge agreed with Johnson, retweeting him with the caption, “Amen💪” in support of Reid. Ainge and Reid both attended Brigham Young University in the late 70’s, where Ainge played basketball and baseball and Reid was an offensive tackle on the football team and then a graduate assistant on their coaching staff.

Reid took a moment after the game to highlight his alma mater. When talking to former BYU and 49ers quarterback Steve Young, the two reminisced about how Reid coached Young during his junior season.

“He taught me everything I know about quarterback,” Young said to him.

Reid also shouted out Chiefs safety Daniel “Dirty Dan” Sorensen — who is also an alumni of BYU.

