What time is Super Bowl LV? How to watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs

On Sunday, Tom Brady will take the field for his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Tom Brady takes on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.
Tom Brady takes on Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV. –AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File
By
February 4, 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LV. Brady hopes to win an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl, while Mahomes and the Chiefs are targeting back-to-back victories.

Here’s a closer look at all the relevant viewing information.

What channel is it on? 

Super Bowl LV will air on CBS.

What time does it start?

Kick off is at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Where can I livestream it?

The Super Bowl will be available free through the CBS Sports app or the NFL app. The CBS Sports App is available through a variety of streaming devices, including Roku, iOS, and Android among others.

Where is the game being played?

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. This is the first season in which a team playing in the game will host the Super Bowl.

What’s the weather like in Tampa Bay?

Forecasts are calling for a 75-percent chance of thunderstorms, which would be a complicating factor at Tampa’s outdoor stadium. Most of the thunderstorms are expected to pass by game time. No Super Bowl in league history has been postponed due to weather, but thunder could cause the league to push the time back.

Who do oddsmakers like?

Most experts picked the Chiefs to win. The betting line favors the Chiefs by three points.

What are the major storylines?

For New England fans, the big storyline is obvious: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski left the Patriots — the former via free agency, the latter via retirement — and rejoined forces in Florida. Brady already has more championships than any other player in NFL history and has cemented his status as an all-time great (perhaps the all-time great).

League-wide, Brady remains a major story, but the bigger picture is fascinating: Will Sunday’s game be a passing of the torch from Brady to Mahomes? The Chiefs’ young superstar already has a title under his belt, but he didn’t have to go through Brady to win it. Now Mahomes has a chance to win his second straight Super Bowl by defeating Brady, whose long shadow Mahomes will likely spend much of his career trying to escape.

The quarterback matchup of Super Bowl LV promises to be an all-timer.

