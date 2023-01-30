Super Bowl Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Puppy Bowl — including who’s playing The annual adoption awareness event promises to be pawsitively pawesome. Teams Ruff and Fluff compete on the field during Puppy Bowl XI. Damian Strohmeyer/Animal Planet

Team Ruff and Team Fluff still have a bone to pick with one another. And they will try to settle it again at this year’s Puppy Bowl.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl, where dogs try their best to play football, is an annual event that is played before the Super Bowl, encouraging viewers to adopt the playing puppies. This year’s Puppy Bowl is the 19th iteration of the event, titled Puppy Bowl XIX.

Puppy Bowl XIX highlights 67 shelters, rescues across 34 states, and a total of 122 pups once again taking the field for some lighthearted football. As most dogs don’t know the rules of the sport, the game often evolves into a tugging, chasing, and barking competition.

The winner will take home the coveted Lombarky Trophy, and bragging rights, of course.

Here are the starting lineups for the two teams:

…

Photos courtesy of Discovery

Puppy Bowl XIX will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, with the pre-game show kicking off at 1 p.m. and the big game starting at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet, and streaming on discovery+.