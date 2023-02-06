Super Bowl LVII: Who do you want to win?

Newsletter Signup
The Chiefs and Eagles will face off for the 10th time in history, and this time, the stakes will be the highest ever. The two teams will meet for the first time in Super Bowl history on Feb. 12 in Arizona. Before Sunday’s game, we want to know: Who are you backing for Super Bowl LVII?
This will be the third time in the last four years that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will play on the sport’s most important stage. For the Eagles, it’ll be just the fourth time in the franchise’s history that they’ve made it to the Super Bowl.
The first Eagles appearance was a 27-10 victory by the Raiders in 1981. The last two appearances both came against the Patriots.
First in 2005 when current Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was with Philadelphia and New England won 24-21. In 2018, the team won the Super Bowl and knocked off the Patriots, 41-33.
With New England having such significant playoff history between both the Eagles and the Chiefs, we want to know who our readers will be rooting for come Sunday. Email us at [email protected] or let us know in the poll below who you want to win. If you’re a Patriot through and through and you don’t want either team to succeed, you can choose that too.
