Super Bowl 5 takeaways from Super Bowl LVII Mahomes' excellence, Gronkowski's kick, and how Kelce added to his resume. Patrick Mahomes was named the MVP of Super Bowl LVII. Timothy Clary/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the second time in four years, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 73 combined points are the third-most all-time in Super Bowl history, behind the Eagles’ victory over the Patriots in 2018 and the 49ers’ blowout win over the Chargers in 1995.

Despite a slippery field, both quarterbacks made plays with their legs. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes combined for 114 of the 273 rushing yards in the game.

According to ESPN, Mahomes is the first NFL player to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season. He is also the youngest quarterback to make three Super Bowl starts.

Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs prevail against his brother Jason Kelce’s Eagles on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday night’s showdown.

Patrick Mahomes gave us a scare, and then delivered

Mahomes, who sprained his ankle during an earlier round of the playoffs, appeared to aggravate the injury in the second quarter when he limped off the field.

But he returned and finished the game, going 21-for-27 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He even had a key scramble that extended a Kansas City scoring drive.

It was an efficient performance when Kansas City needed it most.

Rob Gronkowski missed the kick of destiny

Rob Gronkowski’s field goal attempt during a live commercial was apparently no good.

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri, who hit some of the most memorable field goals in Super Bowl history, coached Gronkowski.

If Gronkowski made the kick, FanDuel users would have split a prize pool of free bets worth $10 million.

An announcement during the commercial stated that FanDuel users may still be eligible for a smaller prize.

Travis Kelce pads his stats in the greatest tight end debate

Earlier in the week, Gronkowski said he believes Kelce should be considered in the debate for the best NFL tight end ever.

Kelce padded his resume, leading the Chiefs with a team-high six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

“Not one of y’all said the Chiefs were going to take it home this year,” Kelce said. “Feel that [expletive]. Feel it, and on top of that, the next time the Chiefs say something, put some respect on our name.”

The Patriots are a long way from competing at this level

The Patriots averaged a pedestrian 21.4 points per game this season.

The offense needs to improve by leaps and bounds before New England can be considered a serious Super Bowl contender.

The Patriots are banking on quarterback Mac Jones making a leap under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Sunday’s game showed how many levels there are between the Patriots and a real contender.

Eagles let it slip away

About half a dozen Eagles players changed their cleats at halftime to combat slippery field conditions. No Chiefs players changed their cleats.

Philadelphia led by 10 points at the half, following a Jake Elliott field goal.

But, ultimately, Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs would not be denied in their quest for a second Super Bowl title.