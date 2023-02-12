Super Bowl Jalen Hurts, several players switch cleats amid slippery field conditions at Super Bowl About a half-dozen players reportedly switched their cleats. Jalen Hurts is helped up after running for a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona seemed to trip up many players during Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes slipped while trying to make a cut, but was able to gain a few more yards. Kansas City receiver Skyy Moore lost his footing on a jet sweep and running back Isiah Pacheco even slipped during his celebration after scoring a touchdown.

According to the TV broadcast on Fox, “about half a dozen” Eagles players switched their cleats at halftime.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts switched his cleats after the first quarter. He reportedly went with a pair of three-quarter-inch cleats, instead of the half-inch cleats he started the game with.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott appeared to slip on a kickoff attempt late in the game.

No Chiefs players switched their cleats, according to Delaware Online.

According to Insider, the NFL spent around $800,000 to prepare the field and took 18 months to prepare. The grass at State Farm Stadium is on a giant tray that is rolled in and out of the retractable roof stadium.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.