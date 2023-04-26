Tell us: How worried are you after the Celtics loss in Game 5?

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Halfway through the second quarter of game 5 against the Hawks, the Celtics took the lead. That advantage went from two points to 13 just a couple of minutes into the third quarter.
With a minute and a half left in the game, Atlanta came all the way back and led 114-113, overcoming the 13-point deficit just seven minutes prior. When the game clock hit zero, the DeJounte Murray-less Hawks had won 119-117.
The collapse by the Celtics was their worst of the postseason so far and allowed the No. 7 seed Hawks to avoid elimination for at least another game and make the series 3-2.
In the game Jaylen Brown went for 35 points but no other Celtic had more than 19. Jayson Tatum struggled in particular, shooting 8-21 from the field and 1-10 from beyond the arc.
Some members of the media, like The Ringer’s Bill Simmons felt Joe Mazzulla let the team down with his lack of timeouts during the Hawks run.
The Celtics also struggled on defense in the fourth quarter. Trae Young scored 14 points on his own over the last three and a half minutes of the game, and Boston allowed Atlanta to score 37 total in the fourth.
Now, we want to know: Are you concerned after the loss in Game 5, and what was the biggest problem for the Celtics down the stretch? Let us know in the poll below.
