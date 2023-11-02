Tell us: What is your first memory of watching the Patriots?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
For the first time in a long time, the Patriots are in the midst of a genuinely bad season, currently 2-6 and residing at the bottom of the AFC East.
Some of the losses have been uncharacteristically lopsided, and Bill Belichick seems to be headed for his first season with double-digit defeats since 2000.
Still, Patriots fans are loyal, and continue to tune in week after week. The team has been a way of life for New England sports fans for decades. The fandom spans generations.
Just for a second, let’s take a break from the harsh reality of the 2023 version, and revisit the foundational moment in your Patriots history.
What was the first Patriots memory you can recall? What year did you become a fan, and who was on the team at that point?
We’re curious about Patriots fans’ entry points, and what the team’s circumstances were at that moment in time.
Fill out the form below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.
