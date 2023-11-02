Tell Us Tell us: What is your first memory of watching the Patriots? For many long-time fans, the current Patriots team is far from the worst they've seen. Patriots players clear the snow before Adam Vinatieri's winning field goal in overtime of the playoff matchup with the Raiders in Jan. 2002. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

For the first time in a long time, the Patriots are in the midst of a genuinely bad season, currently 2-6 and residing at the bottom of the AFC East.

Some of the losses have been uncharacteristically lopsided, and Bill Belichick seems to be headed for his first season with double-digit defeats since 2000.

Still, Patriots fans are loyal, and continue to tune in week after week. The team has been a way of life for New England sports fans for decades. The fandom spans generations.

Just for a second, let’s take a break from the harsh reality of the 2023 version, and revisit the foundational moment in your Patriots history.

Advertisement:

What was the first Patriots memory you can recall? What year did you become a fan, and who was on the team at that point?

We’re curious about Patriots fans’ entry points, and what the team’s circumstances were at that moment in time.

Fill out the form below or e-mail us at [email protected], and your response may appear in a future Boston.com article.

What is your first memory of watching the Patriots? Were the Patriots a winning team when you first started watching them? (Required) Yes No They were mediocre What was the first Super Bowl you can remember watching the Patriots play in? (Required) Super Bowl XX (1986) Super Bowl XXXI (1997) Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004) or later Describe your first memory of watching the Patriots. Who did they play? What was the score? Which players (possibly random ones) stood out to you? What was about the experience that got you hooked? (Required) How has your fandom evolved over time — especially in light of the Brady-Belichick Super Bowls — and how does your original experience compare with the current state of the Patriots? (Required) Name Your name may be published. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published.