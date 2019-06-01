Serena Williams joins No. 1 Naomi Osaka on way out of French Open

"I just saw a player that was playing unbelievable."

Serena Williams leaves after losing her third-round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin.
Serena Williams leaves after losing her third-round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin. –Christophe Ena / AP Photo
By
HOWARD FENDRICH
AP,
3:00 PM

PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with her earliest loss at a major tournament in five years.

Williams was outplayed in the third round of the French Open by 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin, who used clean, deep groundstrokes to put together the 6-2, 7-5 upset Saturday.

“In that first set, in particular, she hit pretty much inches from the line, and I haven’t played anyone like that in a long time,” Williams said. “I just saw a player that was playing unbelievable.”

It was the second significant surprise in a matter of hours: Earlier in the day, No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka was eliminated 6-4, 6-2 by 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. That ended Osaka’s 16-match Grand Slam winning streak, which included titles at the U.S. Open final in September — when she beat Williams in the final — and at the Australian Open in January.

Advertisement

Osaka was trying to become the first woman to win three consecutive major trophies since Williams grabbed four in a row in 2014-15, a run that was preceded by a second-round loss at Roland Garros and a third-round loss at Wimbledon.

Since those early-for-her defeats, Williams had won six of the 14 majors she entered to surpass Steffi Graf’s professional-era record of 22 Grand Slam singles championships. With 23, Williams stands one away from Margaret Court’s mark for the most in tennis history; Court played in both the professional and amateur eras.

Williams, who is 37, sat out four Slams in 2017-18 while she was off the tour to have a baby. Her first major tournament back was last year’s French Open, where she withdrew before a fourth-round match because of a chest muscle injury. She went on to reach the finals of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, before wasting match points during a quarterfinal loss at the Australian Open.

Williams came to Paris having played only four matches since then; she withdrew from two tournaments because of an injured left knee and another because of illness.

Williams had said she considered not entering the French Open at all.

“I’m glad I came, at the end of the day,” she said, “but it’s been a really grueling season for me.”

Advertisement

She struggled through her opening match at the French Open, which she has won three times, and again against the 35th-ranked Kenin, who never before had made it to the round of 16 at a major.

But Kenin played quite well, never showing a trace of nerves. It was Williams whose strokes were off target: Her 34 unforced errors were twice as many as Kenin’s total.

Remarkably, Kenin broke Williams four times, while only ceding one of her own service games.

“Just playing against Serena, you’ve really got to fight for every point,” Kenin said. “She’s such a tough player. I’m just so happy with this win.”

Buy Tickets

And then, her voice choking on her words, Kenin added: “Obviously, you can tell, with my emotions.”

After trailing 3-1 in the second set, Williams appeared to be getting back into the match, breaking back and then holding for a 4-3 lead with the help of three aces. After two of them, Williams stared down Kenin, who had questioned a call earlier in that game.

At 5-all, though, Kenin got the last break she’d need with a forehand return winner off a 102 mph (164 kph) serve. She ran to her sideline seat and pressed a towel against her face.

There was one last key moment: While serving for the victory, Kenin faced a break point, but Williams’ miscue let it go by. One last error by Williams — a backhand that sailed long — ended things.

Like Williams, who dropped eight of the match’s first 10 games, Osaka couldn’t muster a comeback after falling way behind.

Advertisement

“I just feel like there has been a weight on me, kind of,” said Osaka, who was seeded No. 1 at a major tournament for the first time.

She fell behind by a set and a break in every match at Roland Garros.

“I could see,” Siniakova said, “that she’s not so confident like she was.”

Osaka said Saturday she felt tired and was dealing with a headache.

Siniakova never had reached the fourth round in singles in 18 previous Slam appearances. She is better known for her doubles success, winning championships at the French Open and Wimbledon last year and topping the rankings.

She is the first woman ranked No. 1 in doubles to defeat the singles No. 1 in more than 30 years, according to the WTA: The last occasion was when Martina Navratilova beat Steffi Graf at the 1987 U.S. Open.

“I mean, it’s incredible. It’s amazing. It’s the thing I couldn’t believe,” said Siniakova, who will face 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys next. “It was my best tennis.”

It decidedly was not Osaka’s, who wound up with a hard-to-believe 38 unforced errors; Siniakova made 13.

The first tennis player from Japan to be ranked No. 1 spoke about eyeing a third consecutive major title — and moving halfway to a true Grand Slam.

“It’s weird, but I think me losing is probably the best thing that could have happened,” the 21-year-old Osaka said. “I think I was overthinking this calendar Slam. For me, this is something that I have wanted to do forever.”

TOPICS: Tennis
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Steve Pearce is on the 10-day injured list.
Red Sox
Red Sox place Steve Pearce on injured list June 1, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Tom Brady Best Buddies 2019
Patriots
Tom Brady was in midseason form at the Best Buddies game June 1, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Bruins
Think no one picked a Bruins-Blues Final? Think again June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bruins
New England boy Zach Sanford makes good . . . though it’s for Blues June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: There’s no way to hide from Chris Sale’s 1-7 start June 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Surging Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 May 31, 2019 | 10:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale, right, talks to catcher Sandy Leon during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Red Sox
Weary Red Sox look to stop a Yankees squad that just keeps rolling May 31, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Fort Myers, FL 2/19/2018: At the same time that Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner (not pictured) were taking questions from the media, a short distance away, team CEO Sam Kennedy (left) was engaging in a conversation with WEEI morning drive talk show hosts Kirk Minihane (second from right) and Gerry Callahan (far right), as well as an unidentified man (second from left). The first full squad workout of Spring Training for the Red Sox was today at the Player Development Complex at Jet Blue Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Media
Kirk Minihane has a new job with Barstool Sports May 31, 2019 | 3:49 PM
St. Louis Blues Game 2 Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What experts are saying as the Stanley Cup Final shifts to St. Louis May 31, 2019 | 3:42 PM
Craig Kimbrel Boston Red Sox
MLB
Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel will soon sign free agent deals. Where will they land? May 31, 2019 | 2:21 PM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas opened up about his February car accident May 31, 2019 | 11:28 AM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez explained why he won't participate in the Home Run Derby May 31, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Blues Bruins
Bruins
9 plays that show how intense Bruins-Blues has been so far May 31, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Patrice Bergeron Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Patrice Bergeron and his linemates seek better production in Game 3 May 31, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Bruins
Chad Finn: A day at the rink with NBC’s Mike Emrick May 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109 May 31, 2019 | 1:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees series shortened to 3 games May 30, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Bruins
Oskar Sundqvist suspended one game for hit on Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 9:30 PM
Albert Almora Jr. Chicago Cubs
MLB
Cubs player Albert Almora Jr. was visibly shaken after hitting a child with a foul ball May 30, 2019 | 2:16 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell will receive the 2019 Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs May 30, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Don Cherry Boston Bruins
Bruins
Don Cherry said Matt Grzelcyk was 'just asking for it' May 30, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Aron Baynes, DeMarcus Cousins
Sports News
Warriors say center DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1 May 30, 2019 | 12:41 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Joakim Nordstrom's shot-blocking on the penalty kill brings back memories of Gregory Campbell May 30, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Oskar Sundqvist Matt Grzelcyk Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist to have hearing for hit on Bruins’ Matt Grzelcyk May 30, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Donnie Wahlberg, right, shakes hands with Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, left, before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Friday, April 14, 2017.
Bruins
Bruins fans gave Donnie Wahlberg flak for his poorly-timed Wahlburgers tweet May 30, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Blues win Game 2 2019 Stanley Cup
Bruins
Brad Marchand had a few honest words about his Stanley Cup Final play May 30, 2019 | 10:40 AM
Red Sox Bruins Apparel
Red Sox
The Red Sox are all-in on supporting the Bruins, with a notable holdout May 30, 2019 | 10:03 AM
NFL
NFL
In NFL labor talks, owners expected to pursue 18-game season or expanded playoffs May 30, 2019 | 9:12 AM
St. Louis Blues NHL Stanley Cup Final
Bruins
What players and coaches had to say after Bruins-Blues Game 2 May 30, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues NHL
Bruins
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington spent some time with the Bruins' AHL affiliate last season May 30, 2019 | 8:04 AM