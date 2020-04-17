Laver Cup Boston postponed to 2021

TD Garden will still host the three-day tennis tournament.

2019 Laver Cup Geneva
General view inside the arena for the singles match between Roger Federer of Team Europe and John Isner of Team World on Day 3 of the 2019 Laver Cup 2019 at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. –Clive Brunskill / Getty Images for Laver Cup
By
, Staff Writer
April 17, 2020 | 10:59 AM

The sold-out Laver Cup scheduled to be held at TD Garden this September has been postponed to next year, organizers announced Friday morning.

The three-day tennis tournament will now take place Sept. 24-26, 2021.

“It’s unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage, it’s the right thing to do for everyone concerned,” said 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who created the event along with his management team.

Organizers say the postponement stemmed from “changes to the international tennis calendar” as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The new dates for the 2020 French Open, Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, overlap with the Laver Cup’s originally scheduled dates, precluding players from participating in both tournaments.

The 2020 U.S. Open, set to begin Aug. 24, is also in jeopardy of being rescheduled.

According to Laver Cup chairman and Federer’s agent Tony Godsick, there was no reason to delay pushing back their event because the decision will provide certainty for players, sponsors, broadcasters, volunteers, and fans.

“We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts,” said Godsick.

Added Laver Cup CEO Steve Zacks: “After careful consideration, we all agreed that in order to provide the Laver Cup experience that everyone has come to love and expect, moving the event to September 2021 was the only option.”

Tickets and other packages purchased for the Laver Cup will remain valid in 2021. Ticketholders can also choose to receive a full refund.

“Although disappointing, the good news is that TD Garden will still be able to host the event next year and I really look forward to finally playing in Boston for the first time at Laver Cup 2021,” said Federer.

TOPICS: Tennis

