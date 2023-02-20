The Boston Globe Quincy High School cancels season’s final two boys’ basketball games after locker room fight





Quincy school district officials have canceled the final two games of the season for the Quincy High School boys’ basketball team after a fight in the locker room last week between a current team member and a former player, officials said.

The school’s principal, Keith S. Ford, said in a letter Friday to the team members and their parents that he had decided to cancel the games after consulting with Superintendent Kevin Mulvey, Athletic Director Kevin Mahoney, and Coach David Parry.

“Violations of the Athletics code of conduct were such that the impact on the climate and culture of our athletic program and our school requires that players be held accountable,” Ford said in the letter. “Participation in athletics is a privilege which students must earn by maintaining academic and behavioral standards. All Quincy Public Schools students are expected to conduct themselves with dignity and to respect other members of the school community.”

Mulvey said in an e-mail Monday morning that the fight took place in the Quincy High School locker room after school on Feb. 13 and was between a junior and senior. One of the players is still on the team; the other had quit in January.

“We believe the fight occurred because one of the boys in the fight made disparaging comments about the other boy’s girlfriend on social media,” Mulvey said.

“Both students sustained minor injuries,” he said, and are facing “disciplinary consequences” for the fight.

He said district officials decided to cancel the games on “Friday after the conclusion of the investigation into this matter.”

“Many on the team knew about the fight before it happened,” Mulvey said. “Therefore, we were very concerned that players knew about the impending fight and did not report it to their coach or administration.”

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.