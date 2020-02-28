Where will Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady live this year? She would ‘love to know.’

Tom Brady officially becomes a free agent when the new NFL league year begins on March 17.

Tom Brady will appear in an upcoming show Gon E! News where he'll discuss his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
Gisele Bundchen fielded questions from fans on Instagram. –Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
February 28, 2020 | 9:15 AM

Everyone wants to know where Tom Brady will be playing next year, but perhaps no one is wondering more than his wife.

Gisele Bundchen answered questions from fans on Instagram on Thursday, including one that asked where she would be living this year.

“I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year,” Bundchen said. “But I don’t know yet. But hopefully somewhere nice. And wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.”

After she spoke to fans about books, love, and family (in English and Portuguese), Bundchen also fielded a question that asked if she liked living in New England.

“I love it,” she said. “I’ve been living there for 12 years. My kids love it. They love the snow. As a Brazilian, I have a little harder time with the cold, but I really can appreciate the beauty of the seasons there.”

Tom Brady officially becomes a free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.

