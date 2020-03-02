What Ray Bourque said about Tom Brady’s future

"Other teams that have things set up for him to have success will come into play."

Former Boston Bruins star Ray Bourque walks on the field during an event at Gillette Stadium in July 2015.
Former Boston Bruins star Ray Bourque offered his opinion on Tom Brady's free agency. –AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 2, 2020 | 11:54 AM

Ray Bourque shed a unique light on Tom Brady’s free agency situation over the weekend on WEEI’s “Extra Sauce with Greg Hill.”

The Bruins legend, who played 21 seasons in Boston before requesting a trade and winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, said he wants Brady to finish his career with the Patriots, but can see why he might be hesitant.

“His situation is different in terms of respect and maybe in terms of money, and what he’s been able to do compare to the other quarterbacks who are making $30 million or close to $40 million where Tom is thinking about team a lot,” Bourque said. “Not that he wasn’t making big bucks, but you look at him and he’s been the best for so many years. You would think that he would be on top of that list. That will certainly come into play. And other teams that have things set up for him to have success will come into play.”

Advertisement

Bourque requested a trade because he wanted to win hockey’s ultimate prize before the end of his career. Brady has no shortage of Super Bowls, but Bourque understands what the quarterback might feel he needs from New England.

“I would like to see the Pats sign a couple of guys to really make him see that he’s going to have some help and some weapons. I think that would certainly go a long way if I were in his shoes, knowing that you are coming back to better and are back in the mix as far as fighting for a Super Bowl again. Not that they weren’t last year, but you could kind of see they might have been a couple of weapons short of pulling it off.”

TOPICS: Tom Brady Bruins

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman: USA Gymnastics' handling of Larry Nassar scandal is 'devastating' March 2, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Stephanie Jandrys is running for suicide prevention.
Marathon
Stephanie Jandrys is running for suicide prevention in memory of her cousin March 2, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Olympics
Unexpected Olympic Marathon qualifier Molly Seidel has two jobs, enjoys donuts, and lives in Boston March 2, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Sungjae Im of South Korea bumps fists with his caddie after saving par on the sixth hole during the fourth round of the Honda Classic.
Honda Classic
With virus in mind, Korea's Sungjae Im wins Honda Classic March 2, 2020 | 7:45 AM
College Basketball
No. 1 Gamecocks win 23rd straight over No. 12 Aggies 60-52 March 2, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Providence forward Kalif Young (13), right, and Providence forward Emmitt Holt (15) celebrate their 58-54 win over Villanova after an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
March Madness
Two teams to keep an eye on as NCAA programs enter final March Madness push March 2, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Coronavirus
Japanese baseball season is in doubt due to coronavirus concerns March 2, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Runners make their way toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
Officials: So far, virus causes no change to Boston Marathon March 1, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Gordon Hayward's Anta GH1 sneakers from Wednesday night.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward wore special Anta sneakers dedicated to coronavirus victims March 1, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Tom Brady is set to officially become a free agent.
Patriots
Tom Brady isn't coming back to the Patriots, so why are we still playing this game like he is? March 1, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Jimmy Fallon watch from the sidelines.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman sat front row together at Saturday's Syracuse-UNC game March 1, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Jayson Tatum drives past Robert Covington during the second half Saturday.
Celtics
Here's a look at Jayson Tatum's sizzling February, by the numbers March 1, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Snowboarding champion Shaun White told The Associated Press that he is taking skateboarding off his plate and won’t try to qualify for that sport’s Olympic debut later this year in Tokyo.
Olympics
Shaun White says he'll skip skateboard, stick to snow March 1, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' by report deputies shared photos March 1, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez aims to repeat healthy, winning ways March 1, 2020 | 7:17 AM
Daniel Theis and James Harden battle for the rebound in overtime
Celtics
Russell Westbrook scores 41, Rockets beat Celtics 111-110 in OT March 1, 2020 | 12:37 AM
Barstool Sports
Media
Kirk Minihane’s show will be on hiatus as he enters a treatment program to care for his mental health February 29, 2020 | 10:02 PM
David Pastrnak carries the puck Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-0 shutout victory over the Islanders February 29, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy celebrates with his teammates after scoring Saturday.
Bruins
Bruins down New York Islanders, 4-0, in impressive road showing February 29, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Several teams are interested in Marcus Mariota.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly 'showing interest' in free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota February 29, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Utah State quarterback Jordan Love speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Patriots
A running list of NFL prospects that have met with the Patriots February 29, 2020 | 2:26 PM
An estate sale was held at the Weston home of David Ortiz.
David Ortiz
What happened at David Ortiz's estate sale February 29, 2020 | 2:16 PM
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said now is the right time to look into the offside rule.
Sports News
Review of soccer offside law to give advantage to attackers February 29, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Terrence Clarke and his family at center court, being honored with his official McDonald's All American jersey.
McDonalds All American
Holding up his McDonald's All-American jersey was a surreal moment for Terrence Clarke February 29, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Golf
Tiger Woods will skip Arnold Palmer’s tournament, rest for a third straight week February 29, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Enes Kanter (right) commended Jayson Tatum (center) for taking his game to the next level.
Celtics
Enes Kanter on Jayson Tatum: 'It's like something got into him' February 29, 2020 | 10:28 AM
John Cena and Tacko Fall
Celtics
Tacko Fall met John Cena at WWE Smackdown February 29, 2020 | 9:45 AM
Running back AJ Dillon is hoping to carve out a role for himself in the NFL.
Sports News
Big guys made big impression at NFL Combine February 29, 2020 | 8:35 AM
Becca Pizzi, the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge, is running her 16th Boston Marathon.
Marathon
The first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge is running her 16th Boston Marathon February 29, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt embraced before facing each other for the first time in their careers.
Red Sox
Mookie Betts and Brock Holt reconnect for first time since leaving Red Sox February 29, 2020 | 7:17 AM