What Ray Bourque said about Tom Brady’s future

Ray Bourque shed a unique light on Tom Brady’s free agency situation over the weekend on WEEI’s “Extra Sauce with Greg Hill.”

The Bruins legend, who played 21 seasons in Boston before requesting a trade and winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, said he wants Brady to finish his career with the Patriots, but can see why he might be hesitant.

“His situation is different in terms of respect and maybe in terms of money, and what he’s been able to do compare to the other quarterbacks who are making $30 million or close to $40 million where Tom is thinking about team a lot,” Bourque said. “Not that he wasn’t making big bucks, but you look at him and he’s been the best for so many years. You would think that he would be on top of that list. That will certainly come into play. And other teams that have things set up for him to have success will come into play.”

Advertisement

Bourque requested a trade because he wanted to win hockey’s ultimate prize before the end of his career. Brady has no shortage of Super Bowls, but Bourque understands what the quarterback might feel he needs from New England.

“I would like to see the Pats sign a couple of guys to really make him see that he’s going to have some help and some weapons. I think that would certainly go a long way if I were in his shoes, knowing that you are coming back to better and are back in the mix as far as fighting for a Super Bowl again. Not that they weren’t last year, but you could kind of see they might have been a couple of weapons short of pulling it off.”