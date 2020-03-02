Tom Brady reportedly wants to play with Antonio Brown in 2020

Antonio Brown still doesn’t know if he’ll be punished by the NFL for his alleged sexual misconduct, but that apparently isn’t stopping Tom Brady from wanting to team up with him.

Two people close to Brown told ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler that Brady remains in “consistent contact” with Brown and told Brown that he wants to play with him wherever he goes next.

“According to one of Brown’s attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady’s next stop,” Graziano and Fowler wrote.

Graziano and Fowler noted that anything regarding Brown should be taken with “not a grain but a bucket of salt.”

It should also be noted that Brown is working to settle contract grievances with not only the Patriots, but also with the Raiders, who are reportedly interested in signing Brady.

This would obviously not be the first time that Brown and Brady would play together. Brown caught four passes from Brady for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game with the Patriots, which was a 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

Brown was released five days after that game when a report from Sports Illustrated detailed his reaction to sexual misconduct allegations.