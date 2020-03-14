Raiders tackle Trent Brown wants Tom Brady to join him in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have been a popular landing spot on the Tom Brady rumor mill, and one of Brady’s ex-teammates — a current Raider — is all in on a potential reunion.

Speaking to the SB Nation Raiders site “Silver and Black” on Friday, offensive tackle Trent Brown said that he would love for Brady to join him on the Raiders this offseason.

“Who wouldn’t?” Brown said. “He’s the greatest quarterback of all time.”

Brown brought up Brady again when he was asked a general free agency question about the Raiders. “You know who I’m talking about,” Brown said. He then admitted he was talking about Brady.

Advertisement

Brown served as Brady’s left tackle when the Patriots won Super Bowl LII, before signing a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders that offseason.

The Raiders are currently tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for the third-best odds to land Brady, behind the Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Brady can begin talking to other teams on Monday, and his contract with the Patriots will officially expire on Wednesday.