Buffalo mayor reminds residents to social distance while celebrating Tom Brady’s departure

Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown says the city’s residents are allowed to celebrate Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

But they still have to follow local and federal social distancing guidelines.

“Just a reminder, bars and restaurants are open for takeout and delivery only,” Brown said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, hours after Brady announced his decision to leave in free agency.

“So for those of you who want to celebrate Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots — and, hopefully, leaving the AFC East — there are no mass gatherings,” he said. “Celebrate responsibly. Celebrate at home, and with less than 10 people present.”

Brown’s comments came after New York announced that all establishments in the state must cease on-premises sales of alcoholic and food to slow the spread of the infectious disease. The federal government also released new guidelines Monday recommending that individuals avoid groups of more than 10 people.

Still, with Brady reportedly poised to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the infamously rambunctious Bills Mafia has much to celebrate. In his 20 seasons, Brady had a 32-3 record against Buffalo, which was the most wins he had against any NFL team. But now the six-time Super Bowl winner is out of the division and off of Buffalo’s 2020 regular season schedule.

So, go on and spray ketchup at each other, Bills fans. Just do it at home — and from at least six feet away.