Video: Julian Edelman channeled Whitney Houston in a tribute to Tom Brady

Julian Edelman certainly tried hard to get Tom Brady to stay in New England.

But Edelman’s efforts did not sway Brady. The quarterback announced his departure from the Patriots Tuesday morning and is reportedly expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, Edelman is saying goodbye to Brady.

Edelman posted a 51-second long video on Twitter with memorable moments of Edelman and Brady together to the tune of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

At the end of the video, Edelman left a thank you message to his now-former teammate.

“thank you…,” Edelman’s message read, “to my teammate. my friend. my brother. we will always love you.”

Earlier in the day, Edelman posted a picture of him and Brady running together with a simple message: “Family.”

Brady replied to Edelman’s Instagram post, saying, “Love you Jules.”

Brady was the quarterback for most of Edelman’s 599 career catches and is the only quarterback to connect with Edelman for a touchdown. The pair played in five Super Bowls together, winning three.