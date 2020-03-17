‘Thank you for being you’: Tom Brady’s teammates react to his departure from the Patriots

Current and former teammates sent messages of thanks, encouragement, and admiration. 

Tom Brady will not return to the New England Patriots.
Tom Brady will not return to the New England Patriots. –Globe file
SHARE TWEET 4 COMMENTS
By
March 17, 2020 | 10:22 AM

After Tom Brady announced that his “football journey will take place elsewhere,” teammates from throughout his 20-year career in New England reacted to the news on social media with messages of thanks, encouragement, and admiration.

Related Links

Julian Edelman kept it simple, tweeting a photo of the pair running onto the field at Gillette Stadium with the caption “Family.”

Chase Winovich was at a loss for words – tweeting a sad face.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones, who has played with Brady and the Patriots for the entirety of his career, was the first to seemingly chime in on the news.

“I don’t like 2020,” he tweeted, roughly 20 minutes after Brady posted his announcement on social media.

Advertisement

 

With Brady gone, Jarrett Stidham is now first on the Patriots’ depth chart at quarterback. Stidham, the Patriots’ fourth-round pick last season, reached out to his mentor on Instagram.

“Love you brother!” he wrote. “Thank you for everything!”

Joejuan Williams tweeted two photos – one of the pair walking together, and another of a white Tom Brady jersey.

Patrick Chung, who played with Brady from 2009-12 before a second stint began in 2014, took the focus away from football in his response.

“Don’t worry about anything but you and your family boss!” wrote the safety. “It’s been a pleasure man. Thank you for being you. Not even the QB but just the man you are. You’re wife and kids have an amazing person to call their father and husband. Until we meet again boss!”

Brady’s former teammates also chimed in.

Tedy Bruschi retweeted Brady’s announcement, adding that the quarterback was “class personified.”

Danny Amendola posted a photo of the pair embracing on Instagram.

Retired defensive end Chris Long, who won Super Bowl LI with the Patriots, took issue with the timing of Brady’s announcement, which came on the morning of St. Patrick’s Day.

“I believe that’s a hate crime,” Long wrote.

Advertisement

Matt Chatham, who won three Super Bowls with New England, said Brady’s announcement and his legacy with the Patriots was “essential learning for a New England kid” and he wanted to turn on coverage of it for his children, who are home from school due to coronavirus.

Danny Woodhead, who played for New England from 2010-12, said the news didn’t surprise him.

Seven-time Pro Bowler Darrelle Revis, who won his only Super Bowl in 2015 as a one-year member of the Patriots, reflected on the “intensity” Brady brought to the game.

“Which ever team he lands I’m sure he will continue his legacy of playing a great brand of football,” Revis wrote, sharing a photo of the pair walking side by side.

Running back Stevan Ridley, who was drafted by New England in 2011, encouraged Brady on Instagram as he moved on to his “next chapter.” Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who helped the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl LIII, reached out to Brady on Twitter, letting him know he “heard the news.”

Rob Ninkovich, who played in New England from 2009 to his retirement in 2016, commented on Brady’s announcement on Instagram.

“Perfectly said Tom!!!!” he wrote. “Your the best!!!!”

Antonio Brown showed his support by adding a goat emoji under one of Brady’s Instagram announcements.

 

TOPICS: Tom Brady New England Patriots Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in 2019.
Patriots
5 quarterback options the Patriots might consider to replace Tom Brady March 17, 2020 | 1:59 PM
02-03-19: Atlanta, GA: Patriots quarterbqck Tom Brady is pictured on the podium with the Vince Lombardi Trophy as the confetti falls around him. The New England Patriots met the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Thanks, Tom March 17, 2020 | 1:52 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Cam Newton
Panthers: Cam Newton can seek trade March 17, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Tom Brady's free agency rumors are heating up.
Tom Brady
Where Tom Brady could play next season March 17, 2020 | 12:21 PM
Phillip Dorsett will be an unrestricted free agent on March 18.
Patriots
Where things stand with each of the Patriots' free agents March 17, 2020 | 11:59 AM
Tom Brady could leave the Patriots this off-season.
Tom Brady
We should have seen the Tom Brady-Patriots divorce coming March 17, 2020 | 11:53 AM
Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the organization.
Tom Brady
How the rest of the NFL reacted to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots March 17, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Tom Brady and Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium in 2018.
Patriots
Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick issue statements after Tom Brady’s departure March 17, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Tom Brady told Dana White that he doesn't know what the future holds right now.
Patriots
Read Tom Brady's message to Patriots fans March 17, 2020 | 10:17 AM
Tom Brady celebrates New England's Super Bowl win over the Falcons.
New England Patriots
The top moments from Tom Brady's 20-year career with the Patriots March 17, 2020 | 10:06 AM
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in 2015.
Patriots
The Patriots reportedly had 'no negotiation' with Tom Brady March 17, 2020 | 9:45 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady will not return to the Patriots. Here's what readers shared with us if he left. March 17, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: 'My football journey will take place elsewhere' March 17, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Golf
Report: Augusta National to close club by end of the week March 17, 2020 | 8:23 AM
NASCAR events have been postponed through May.
NASCAR
NASCAR suspends season until May, but will reschedule events March 17, 2020 | 8:20 AM
Patriots Jamie Collins reacting after stopping New York Jets receiver Ty Montgomery for a 2 yard loss during second quarter action at Gillette Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Patriots
Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy are both leaving the Patriots March 17, 2020 | 8:20 AM
With the NCAA Tournament canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said she'll most likely be sitting at home with her dog.
College Basketball
Women’s basketball coaches deal with reality of no NCAAs March 17, 2020 | 8:15 AM
UFC
UFC finally postpones next 3 scheduled events amid pandemic March 17, 2020 | 8:05 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
NFL Draft
The NFL draft is on as scheduled, but without the public March 17, 2020 | 7:58 AM
NHL
NHL pushes back timeline on potential resumption of season March 17, 2020 | 7:50 AM
March Madness
How will the NCAA recoup millions from the loss of March Madness? March 17, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Horse Racing
Report: Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September March 17, 2020 | 7:36 AM
NFL
NFL bars player and team personnel travel in free agency due to coronavirus March 17, 2020 | 7:31 AM
MLB
MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus March 17, 2020 | 7:22 AM
The new CBA passed Sunday morning.
Patriots
Coronavirus will change the NFL offseason workout schedule. Here’s what will be different. March 17, 2020 | 6:55 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif. A person with direct knowledge of the move confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have acquired Diggs in a trade with Vikings. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
AFC East
Bills to land Stefon Diggs in trade with Vikings March 17, 2020 | 12:42 AM
Heather Marini
College Sports
Brown's new QB coach Heather Marini becomes 1st female position coach in Division I March 16, 2020 | 5:26 PM
In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester.
Red Sox
WooSox park hits milestone, remains on pace for 2021 opener March 16, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Patriots
Arizona Cardinals trade for DeAndre Hopkins March 16, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court during player introductions before an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic. He reenacted this introduction on Tik Tok while being prohibited from playing due to coronavirus.
NBA
How NBA players are entertaining themselves amidst the league's suspension March 16, 2020 | 3:34 PM