How Boston sports figures reacted to Tom Brady’s announcement

Sorry New England, Tom Brady is gone.

The former Patriots quarterback officially announced via social media on Tuesday that he will be leaving the organization and will take his talents “elsewhere”. For the past 20 seasons, Patriots fans witnessed Brady win six Super Bowl championships and evolve into one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time.

He was also an inspiration to many sports figures — especially in New England. Here is how Boston sports figures are reacting to the news:

Jayson Tatum:

Marcus Smart:

Red Sox:

Thanks for all that you brought to New England sports, @TomBrady. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/FJtUM9l16R — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 17, 2020

Pedro Martinez:

The greatest of all time 🏈🐐 Stay happy and healthy in your next chapter… the book is not yet finished 💪🙏 @TomBrady #thegoat #tb12 #respect pic.twitter.com/CVhvrtSi9K — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) March 17, 2020

Will Middlebrooks:

Tough start to the year for Boston sports fans… Generational superstar in Mookie traded away… now the best QB of all time not returning to Foxboro. Bostonians always find a way to bounce back though. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) March 17, 2020

David Ortiz:

Boston Bruins:

This will updated as more reactions come in.