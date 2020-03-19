What oddsmakers are predicting for Tom Brady’s first season in Tampa

Oddsmakers project Brady to have a better season in 2020 than he did in 2019.

Betting odds project Tom Brady to have a strong first season with his new team.
Betting odds project Tom Brady to have a strong first season with his new team. –(AP Photo/Mark Tenally
By
Weekend Sports Producer
March 19, 2020 | 7:27 PM

New team, better season?

That’s what oddsmakers predict for Tom Brady in his first season with the Buccaneers.

The online sportsbook Sports Betting Dime set the over/under for Brady’s passing yards in 2020 at 4,350 yards, which would be an increase from his 4,057 in 2019. It also set the line for Brady’s touchdown passes at 32.5, which is eight more than the 24 he threw last season.

The projected increase in stats seems feasible. The Buccaneers had a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Mike Evans (1,157) and Chris Godwin (1,333) last season. The duo also combined for 17 receiving touchdowns last season.

Brady will also have a pair of tight ends that were better than those he had in New England last season. O.J. Howard has 12 touchdown receptions over his three-year career and Cameron Brate has averaged six touchdown receptions per season over the last four seasons.

Jameis Winston, who was Tampa’s starting quarterback last season, put up big numbers with the Buccaneers’ supporting cast last season. He led the league in passing yards (5,109) and was second in passing touchdowns (33). You have to figure if Brady throws as much as Winston did last season, he’ll get a chance to put up some similar numbers.

However, Sports Betting Dime projects Brady to throw more interceptions in 2020 than he did in 2019. It has Brady’s interception over/under set at 10.5, which would be more than the eight he threw last year. As a matter of fact, Brady’s only thrown more than 10 interceptions once in the last six seasons.

While Sports Betting Dime projects Brady to have a better season, it only has Brady’s chances to win his fourth MVP at 26-1 odds.

Sports Betting Dime also predicts another winning season for Brady. After it was reported that Brady intends to sign with the Buccaneers, the sportsbook raised the Buccaneers’ projected win total from seven to nine. It also tripled Tampa’s chances to win the Super Bowl from 48-1 to 16-1, which is the 11th-best in the NFL.

