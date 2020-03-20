Here are the reported details of Tom Brady’s new contract with the Buccaneers

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady has signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday morning.

According to Schefter, the deal is fully guaranteed and includes another $9 million in performance-based incentives split evenly over the two years. According to the Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin, Brady’s incentives fall into two categories: regular-season statistics and postseason play.

He can earn up to $2.25 million each year for finishing within the league’s top five in passer rating, passing touchdowns, passing yards, completion percentage, and yards per attempt.

He can earn up to another $2.25 million each year for making the playoffs, advancing in the playoffs, and advancing to the Super Bowl — all while maintaining a certain threshold of playing time.

The contract also prohibits trades and franchise tags, which means Brady can once again enter unrestricted free agency in 2022 when he will turn 45 years old.

Said Schefter: “The fact that new Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady included a clause that prevents the Bucs from tagging him after two years means he has ideas of playing beyond this contract.”

Advertisement

Earlier Thursday, Brady shared a photo, taken by his 12-year-old son Jack, of his contract signing.