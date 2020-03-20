Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer
Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he announced on Instagram Friday morning.
“If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” Brady wrote in his caption. “You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”
Brady shared a picture of him signing his contract, giving the photo credit to his 12-year-old son Jack.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old quarterback announced he was leaving the Patriots after playing 20 seasons, winning six Super Bowl rings and picking up three MVP awards. Now, it’s official: He’ll take his talents to Florida, where the Buccaneers went 7-9 last season, good for a third-place finish in the NFC South.
In 2020, Brady won’t be facing quarterbacks like Sam Darnold or Josh Allen. Instead, he’ll face off against Drew Brees and the Saints, and Matt Ryan and the Falcons – each twice. He’ll round out his conference opponents with the Panthers, who just agreed to sign free agent Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal.
The Bucs also shared a hype video Friday morning to announce Brady’s signing, which is reportedly a two-year deal.
TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.