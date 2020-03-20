Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he announced on Instagram Friday morning.

“If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” Brady wrote in his caption. “You earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Brady shared a picture of him signing his contract, giving the photo credit to his 12-year-old son Jack.

