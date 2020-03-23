‘A major loss’: Zdeno Chara bid farewell to Tom Brady on Instagram

Zdeno Chara became the latest local star to say goodbye to Tom Brady when the 14-year Bruins veteran posted a photo to Instagram Sunday.

“It’s with sadness and joy I find myself reflecting on the news of my friend and sports legend @TomBrady moving on from the @Patriots,” Chara wrote, sharing a photo of the pair from the September grand opening of Brady’s TB12 store in Boston.

When the photo was initially taken, the pair, who had been two of Boston’s longest-tenured active athletes, shared it to their own social media channels with quips about sticking together as athletes over the age of 40.

Advertisement

Read Chara’s full goodbye:

It’s with sadness and joy I find myself reflecting on the news of my friend and sports legend @TomBrady moving on from the @Patriots. For New England and it’s fan base, Tom’s departure is a major loss to the role he plays in leading the incredible Patriots. His 20 years have brought us all some of the most memorable moments in sports history. His departure leaves us with mixed feelings. We feel a loss but we also hope that he continues to have an outstanding career. Thank you Tom for the best 20 years of New England sports memories. Your leadership, athletic achievements and your contributions to Boston will forever be remembered by many generations. I wish you all the best. We will be watching and cheering you on!

Chara, 43, signed with Boston in 2006 and is now the fourth-longest tenured athlete in the city, behind teammate Patrice Bergeron, Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, and Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski.