How to listen to Tom Brady’s introductory conference call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be introduced by his new team Tuesday at noon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be holding a conference call with Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the team this offseason. The audio from the conference call will be live-streamed on Buccaneers.com, through the Buccaneers app, the Buccaneers Facebook page, and the Buccaneers YouTube channel.

While anybody can listen, the conference call is not open to the public. Only members of the media will be able to ask questions.

These formal introductions are typically press conferences, but the Bucs had to adjust their plans amid the coronavirus outbreak.