What Tom Brady had to say in his introductory press conference as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Tom Brady said joining the Buccaneers is an “exciting moment for me in my life” on a conference call on Tuesday introducing him as Tampa Bay’s newest quarterback, but that he doesn’t plan to change his approach.

“There are a lot of things that were intriguing to me about the organization and the players and the coaches and the willingness to try to accomplish what the goal of playing football is, which is to win,” he said. “I’m going to try to do everything I can in my position, and what I’m responsible for is to make it happen. I’ver got to trust everyone is doing the exact same thing – no different than what I’ve experienced.”

Brady said he is taking the process day by day, even though it’s quite different due to the coronavirus outbreak limiting workouts and in-person interaction.

“I’m going to try to do everything I can to get up to speed,” he said, mentioning learning about his new team’s terminology, personnel, and processes.

Brady’s new coach, Bruce Arians, said he wishes they could start practicing tomorrow.

“I’ve been very, very blessed as a coach to be around the great ones, and now to be around the greatest of all time,” he said on the call. “He makes everyone better that walks into that huddle.”

When it comes to his departure from the Patriots, Brady wouldn’t dispute the report that he wanted to leave New England.

“I’m not responsible for how other people will say certain things,” he said. “I think Mr. Kraft has been a great influence in my life and I’m so grateful for the two decades, and, you know, I referenced that the other day, it’s been an amazing thing for my family.

“When I’m done playing I’ll look back and have a chance to look back at my entire career, at the same time I’m excited for this opportunity that I have and I can only speak to how I feel.

“There’s no one that’s been a bigger fan of the Patriots than me,” he said. “… (There are) a lot of great relationships that will be maintained.”