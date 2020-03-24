What Tom Brady had to say in his introductory press conference as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Tom Brady. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Assistant Sports Editor
March 24, 2020 | 12:30 PM

Tom Brady said joining the Buccaneers is an “exciting moment for me in my life” on a conference call on Tuesday introducing him as Tampa Bay’s newest quarterback, but that he doesn’t plan to change his approach.

“There are a lot of things that were intriguing to me about the organization and the players and the coaches and the willingness to try to accomplish what the goal of playing football is, which is to win,” he said. “I’m going to try to do everything I can in my position, and what I’m responsible for is to make it happen. I’ver got to trust everyone is doing the exact same thing – no different than what I’ve experienced.”

Advertisement

Brady said he is taking the process day by day, even though it’s quite different due to the coronavirus outbreak limiting workouts and in-person interaction.

“I’m going to try to do everything I can to get up to speed,” he said, mentioning learning about his new team’s terminology, personnel, and processes.

Brady’s new coach, Bruce Arians, said he wishes they could start practicing tomorrow.

“I’ve been very, very blessed as a coach to be around the great ones, and now to be around the greatest of all time,” he said on the call. “He makes everyone better that walks into that huddle.”

When it comes to his departure from the Patriots, Brady wouldn’t dispute the report that he wanted to leave New England.

“I’m not responsible for how other people will say certain things,” he said. “I think Mr. Kraft has been a great influence in my life and I’m so grateful for the two decades, and, you know, I referenced that the other day, it’s been an amazing thing for my family.

“When I’m done playing I’ll look back and have a chance to look back at my entire career, at the same time I’m excited for this opportunity that I have and I can only speak to how I feel.

Advertisement

“There’s no one that’s been a bigger fan of the Patriots than me,” he said. “… (There are) a lot of great relationships that will be maintained.”

TOPICS: Tom Brady Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Fans sit on the berm at McCoy Stadium as the PawSox take on Durham just hours after the Pawtucket Red Sox announced a planned move to Worcester, MA in Pawtucket, RI on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.(Globe Photo/Joe Giblin)
Baseball
This BC grad is trying to help minor leaguers earn a 'livable wage' March 24, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Tom Brady in the huddle with the Patriots' offense.
Patriots
How Buccaneers scouts graded Tom Brady before free agency March 24, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before a game in 2019.
Tom Brady
How to listen to Tom Brady's introductory conference call with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers March 24, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Devin McCourty said the team knew of Malcolm Butler's benching before Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Devin McCourty: 'A new challenge' awaits the Patriots this season March 24, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021 March 24, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Tom Brady told Dana White that he doesn't know what the future holds right now.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady has an instant impact on Buccaneers’ jersey sales March 24, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski watches from the sideline during a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough.
Patriots
4 takeaways following the Patriots' decision to release Stephen Gostkowski March 24, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Boston, MA - 10/21/1975: Red Sox catcher Carlton Fisk uses body language as his twelfth-inning home run heads for the netting just to the right of the left-field foul pole to give the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth game of the World Series at Fenway Park in Boston on October 21, 1975. (George Rizer/Globe Staff) --- BGPA Reference: 140404_CB_021
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is your favorite memory from playing sports? March 24, 2020 | 7:49 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NFL
Tom Brady to Tampa is only the tip the of NFL's changing landscape March 24, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Foxborough, MA - 8-29-2019 - Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (left) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (right) share a laugh during pregame warmups. The New England Patriots hosted the New York Giants in an NFL exhibition football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Chad Finn: Uncertainty at quarterback is a strange feeling for Patriots fans March 24, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Sony Michel carries the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
Will the NFL season start on time? March 24, 2020 | 12:24 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts with Jason McCourty #30 after intercepting a pass during the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Patriots
Devin and Jason McCourty have high praise for Jarrett Stidham March 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Fans walk in the rain outside Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
Patriots push back season ticket deadline for 2020 March 23, 2020 | 11:33 PM
Fans reach out to Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as he leaves the court after the Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 in two overtimes in an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Remaining COVID-19 test results for Celtics players, staff members come back negative March 23, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Sports News
How Boston athletes are staying connected to fans March 23, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Cody Davis stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Patriots
Patriots sign special teams standout Cody Davis March 23, 2020 | 3:35 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Patriots
The Patriots are releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski March 23, 2020 | 3:32 PM
IOC president Thomas Bach.
Olympics
2020 Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, IOC member says March 23, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Collin McHugh, right, spent six seasons with the Houston Astros.
Red Sox
Red Sox righty Collin McHugh on social isolation, and what he's looking forward to at Fenway March 23, 2020 | 2:34 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Why the Patriots aren't rushing to replace Tom Brady with a proven quarterback March 23, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Brian Hoyer fires off a pass during 2018 Patriots training camp.
Brian Hoyer
What the Brian Hoyer signing means for the Patriots March 23, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Tom Brady after winning Super Bowl LII.
Patriots
Tom Brady's mother sent him a humorous text during ESPN's Brady marathon March 23, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston, MA - 9/17/2019 - Tom Brady, left, greets Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and Tatiana Biskupicova during the TB12 Grand Opening Event at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston, Mass. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. (Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe) Topic: 18TB12photos
Tom Brady
Zdeno Chara bid farewell to Tom Brady on Instagram March 23, 2020 | 9:45 AM
NFL
Self-isolated NFL players engage in group chats, workouts March 23, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen: but in 2021, not 2020 March 23, 2020 | 7:24 AM
NBA
NBA's Adam Silver is seeking answers, which are in short supply March 23, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Olympics
Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics March 22, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Brian Hoyer agreed to terms with the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots agree to terms with Brian Hoyer March 22, 2020 | 4:40 PM
The Patriots re-signed Matthew Slater.
NFL
The 5 biggest things we learned about the Patriots this week March 22, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
These former Patriots have all signed with teams coached by ex-Patriots assistants March 22, 2020 | 2:56 PM