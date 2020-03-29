Tom Brady, new Bucs teammate Chris Godwin work on their timing virtually

"You know, learn as much as I can from somebody who's arguably the GOAT, and I'm just ready to roll."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington.
–AP Photo/Nick Wass
SHARE TWEET 5 COMMENTS
By
Cindy Boren,
The Washington Post
March 29, 2020

In New England, Tom Brady had Julian Edelman, a wide receiver with whom he practically forged a psychic connection over their 10 seasons together on a football field.

Now Brady will seek to establish a similar rapport in Tampa, a feat complicated by limitations placed on everyone by the novel coronavirus. After signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady wasted no time in trying to get to know one of his targets, wide receiver Chris Godwin, via FaceTime.

“Really it’s literally just getting to know each other,” Godwin told Ros Gold-Onwude of The Boardroom. “Just early introductory things. Just trying to get a feel for who we are as people more than anything else. We didn’t talk ball or anything; really just about how excited we both are to play with each other.”

Advertisement

That’s in line with what reportedly was Brady’s sole request after signing with Tampa Bay: obtaining the contact information for each of his new teammates.

“For me, I’m just going to learn,” Godwin said. “You know, learn as much as I can from somebody who’s arguably the GOAT [greatest of all time], and I’m just ready to roll.”

Godwin brings to the relationship a strong 2019 season in which he caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns. He got off on the right foot with Brady, offering up his No. 12 to the quarterback. It’s a number the receiver has had since high school.

“Honestly I wish there was [another significant number], like I wish I had a second or third go-to, you know, to kind of fall back on,” Godwin said. “But really, the only number that’s had any significance to me has always just been 12. So, whatever number I would go to would just be something completely different. But it’s cool, though.”

Brady and Edelman had a relationship that was almost telepathic. They spent time together in the offseason, whether socializing or working on their football timing. “I trust him so much,” Brady said in January 2019. “We put in so many hours together in the meeting room, in the film room. . . . He’s always kind of been like my little brother, in a good way. He knows how much I love him. What he’s done with his career has been incredible.”

Advertisement

Brady, 42, and Edelman are nine years apart in age. It’ll be different with Mike Evans, who will turn 27 this summer, and Godwin, who was 4 when Brady entered the league. Godwin acknowledged that it was “a little weird.”

“I feel like it’s someone I’ve watched my entire life,” Godwin said. “He’s my colleague now, so past the initial interaction it’s like: ‘All right, cool. This is starting to feel a little more normal now.’ “

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Tom Brady Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
Tacko Fall talks about his journey from Africa on ‘60 Minutes’ March 29, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says he has been cleared of coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 11:37 PM
Rich Kelly will join Boston College as a grad transfer.
College Sports
Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College March 29, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
NFL
Stephon Gilmore says he was 'not surprised' Tom Brady left in free agency March 29, 2020 | 10:05 AM
2018 Red Sox first round pick Triston Casas.
MLB
Future players take a big hit as MLB navigates a crisis March 29, 2020 | 7:26 AM
New York Knicks Owner James Dolan tested positive for COVID-19.
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters. The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that make up the backbone of the U.S. Olympic team into crisis. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organizers considering July 2021 for opening ceremony March 28, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Josh Kantor is the organist for Red Sox games at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is still spreading joy, from inside his home March 28, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sean Grande is shown courtside at TD Garden.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling the action March 28, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Boston, MA., 09/17/15, A tour of New Balance's new headquarters on Guest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks  March 28, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son's decision to leave the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert speak during a game.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and rest of Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will now play in the same division.
NFL
Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule March 28, 2020 | 9:19 AM
The highly touted prospect will join the Ducks organization.
NHL
BU's Trevor Zegras leaving school after one year, signs with Anaheim Ducks March 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
One draft expert predicts the Patriots will select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the NFL Draft.
Patriots
NFL mock draft roundup: Here are the prospects draft experts predict the Patriots will pick March 28, 2020 | 7:30 AM
The Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round in 2019.
NFL
How the NFL Draft process works from home March 28, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Olympian and Head of the Charles Women’s Singles reigning champion Gevvie Stone, of Cambridge, MA, lining up for the Championship Women's Singles race.
Olympics
Newton's Gevvie Stone paused her medical career to train for the now-postponed Olympics. Now, she's grappling with guilt and uncertainty March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating shot to win Villanova the title in 2016 is one of the top moments in recent March Madness history, but it isn't Chad Finn's favorite moment.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is your all-time favorite NCAA Tournament basketball game? March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A vendor carries his crate of hot dogs on his head during the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in 2015.
Red Sox
Red Sox grow part-time relief pool to $1.5 million, include Aramark vendors March 27, 2020 | 7:43 PM
David Ortiz thanked the doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital for their work during the coronavirus outbreak.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz sends an uplifting message to Mass. General Hospital staff March 27, 2020 | 7:22 PM
ESPN announcer Doris Burke said she tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
Coronavirus
ESPN's Doris Burke tests positive for COVID-19 March 27, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Sports News
Taking a look at sports talk radio's calming effect March 27, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Fans at Fenway Park watch Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throw the first pitch of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
MLB
Report: MLB won’t start season until travel, gathering bans are lifted March 27, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia is selling his home in Chestnut Hill, MA.
Real Estate
Dustin Pedroia's mansion in Chestnut Hill is for sale March 27, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Brad Stevens at Celtics' media day in 2017.
Celtics
Brad Stevens shares an update on how the Celtics are managing the NBA's hiatus March 27, 2020 | 1:31 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 29: Molly Seidel reacts after finishing second in the Women's U.S. Olympic marathon team trials on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Olympics
Boston resident Molly Seidel qualified for the Olympic marathon. She's worried about what happens now. March 27, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown won't be reuniting on the Bucs' roster, according to Bruce Arians.
Patriots
Bruce Arians says a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion is 'not going to happen' March 27, 2020 | 9:30 AM
Kyle Van Noy signed a lucrative deal to play for Brian Flores in Miami.
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy wasn’t surprised that Tom Brady left the Patriots March 27, 2020 | 9:04 AM
NBA
Top NBA executives will take 20 percent salary reductions March 27, 2020 | 7:47 AM