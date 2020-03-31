Buccaneers insist Tom Brady has ‘plenty of arm’ left — and they might be right

Tom Brady is set to officially become a free agent.
Tom Brady. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Des Bieler,
The Washington Post
March 31, 2020 | 11:15 AM

It’s perfectly understandable that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to part ways with turnover-prone quarterback Jameis Winston, but at first glance, Tom Brady might appear to be an odd replacement.

After all, the Bucs are led by Coach Bruce Arians – he of the “no risk it, no biscuit” offensive mind-set – while Brady has seemingly become the dink-and-dunk master. How many times have we watched the former New England Patriots quarterback methodically move his team downfield with a seemingly endless series of shallow crosses and flips to running backs?

Then there’s the fact that Brady will be 43 this season, which is little short of ancient for almost any kind of athlete. However, his new team is expressing confidence that the six-time Super Bowl champ is the right man for their job and can still wing the ball as needed.

Advertisement

“The tape, to us, showed that he had plenty of arm. In fact, we thought that he had an ideal arm for Bruce in his system,” Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said Monday, accrding to ESPN. “He can still throw it deep. . . . We did not see a decline in his arm talent whatsoever.”

Those comments echoed some made by Arians last week, when he told reporters, (via ESPN), “I think the perception [of Brady] is just wrong. I thought his deep ball was outstanding last year. Through their play-action game, they hit a lot of deep balls.”

Of course, to some degree, the Buccaneers have to push back on a narrative that Brady is less likely to look like his old self and more likely to look, well, old. For all of Winston’s drawbacks, he led the NFL last season in passing yards and touchdowns at age 25, but Tampa Bay let him walk and gave a 20-year veteran a two-year contract worth a guaranteed $50 million, with a reported $9 million more in incentives.

Though Brady did not throw deep often in 2019, his advanced stats suggest he performed fairly well when he did. ESPN Stats & Info recently credited Brady with tying Winston for the highest completion rate last season on deep throws into tight windows.

Advertisement

Winston was, by many measures, the most aggressive quarterback in the league, attempting passes of 20 or more yards downfield 99 times, while Brady lagged well behind with 62 such attempts (per Yahoo Sports). But according to NFL analyst Johnny Kinsley’s Deep Ball Project, Winston ranked just 21st in deep-ball accuracy while Brady ranked 16th.

Saying Brady “put up perhaps his best season as a deep passer in quite some time” in 2019, Kinsley wrote that the ex-Patriot “had enough quality throws in the mix to land in the middle of the pack, and at his age that’s quite an accomplishment.”

That jibed with an analysis by ESPN, which noted that while the league average in 2019 on passes of 20 or more air yards was 38%, Brady completed 43% of such throws, his third-highest rate on record and the seventh-highest in the NFL last season. Brady was also credited with throwing seven touchdown passes last season of 20 or more air yards, the most for him since 2006.

Sports Info Solutions had Brady with the eighth-best touchdown percentage on deep throws, behind Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees, Lamar Jackson, and Dak Prescott. Pro Football Focus wrote that in 2018 and 2019 Brady “targeted receivers 10 or more yards deep more often than the Patriots’ route runs would suggest.”

That suggests a quarterback who still has some of the downfield mentality he displayed to devastating effect back when Randy Moss was in New England. In addition, as many have noted, Brady hasn’t exactly had a stellar cast of pass-catchers over the past couple of seasons, particularly in terms of receivers who can take the top off defenses.

Advertisement

In Tampa, Brady will have an embarrassment of riches in Pro Bowl wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as a pair of tight ends who offer reliability (Cameron Brate) and explosiveness (O.J. Howard).

Arians insisted last week that his schemes actually call for short passes, particularly when the deep routes are covered, but that some of his recent quarterbacks refused to “take the damn checkdown.” In what can only be described as an understatement, he said of Brady, “We don’t have to teach Tom that.”

However, Arians suggested Brady would not just be a “checkdown Charlie” in his offense but would use his impeccable decision-making – a trait rarely associated with Winston – to be opportunistic about going vertical.

“I think the freedom of looking downfield on certain routes and in certain situations, when the matchup’s perfect – take it, don’t be afraid to take it,” the coach said (via ESPN).

Some of the numbers provide optimism that Brady can take it, and make it, on deep throws, even at his advanced age. He has said in the past that he wants to still be an NFL quarterback when he’s 45, and the Bucs appear to see that as a realistic scenario.

“We feel like he could still play for over two years, and hopefully that’s the case,” Licht said Monday.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Tom Brady Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
Patriots
Here's who the Patriots are projected to take in the latest NFL mock draft March 31, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Rob Gronkowski, left, and Camille Kostek arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek donate 10,000 masks to Boston Medical Center March 31, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Matthew Slater: Patriots' special teams ready to adjust to changes March 31, 2020 | 8:44 AM
Athletes on the Boston College lacrosse team will earn an extra year of eligibility.
College Sports
Athletes who had seasons shortened by coronavirus awarded extra year of eligibility by NCAA March 31, 2020 | 7:35 AM
MLB
As MLB ponders post-virus season, players worry about their own health March 31, 2020 | 7:25 AM
Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
Tom Brady
Tom Brady was aggressive in selling himself to Tampa Bay, GM Jason Licht says March 31, 2020 | 7:15 AM
This Aug. 12, 1978 file photo shows Oakland Raider's Jack Tatum (32) hitting New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley (84) during a preseason game in Oakland
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is your least-favorite pro football player ever? March 30, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Chris Sale undergoes Tommy John surgery March 30, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Converse All Star Modern HTM sneakers.
Sneakers
Where to buy sneakers from local stores in Boston March 30, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Tom Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI along with Patriots fans on Sunday March 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura, right, and Saori Yoshida light the torch as Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, left, watches during Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021. Organizing committee President Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021 March 30, 2020 | 9:34 AM
College Sports
Former Sox manager Bobby Valentine is turning Sacred Heart hockey around March 30, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Boston College women's lacrosse was the national runner-up last season.
College Sports
Even if the NCAA grants spring seniors another season, there are tough decisions to make March 30, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Horse Racing
Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations March 30, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
Tacko Fall talks about his journey from Africa on ‘60 Minutes’ March 29, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says he has been cleared of coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 11:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, new Bucs teammate Chris Godwin work on their timing virtually March 29, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Rich Kelly will join Boston College as a grad transfer.
College Sports
Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College March 29, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
NFL
Stephon Gilmore says he was 'not surprised' Tom Brady left in free agency March 29, 2020 | 10:05 AM
2018 Red Sox first round pick Triston Casas.
MLB
Future players take a big hit as MLB navigates a crisis March 29, 2020 | 7:26 AM
New York Knicks Owner James Dolan tested positive for COVID-19.
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters. The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that make up the backbone of the U.S. Olympic team into crisis. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organizers considering July 2021 for opening ceremony March 28, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Josh Kantor is the organist for Red Sox games at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is still spreading joy, from inside his home March 28, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sean Grande is shown courtside at TD Garden.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling the action March 28, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Boston, MA., 09/17/15, A tour of New Balance's new headquarters on Guest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks  March 28, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son's decision to leave the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert speak during a game.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and rest of Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will now play in the same division.
NFL
Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule March 28, 2020 | 9:19 AM
The highly touted prospect will join the Ducks organization.
NHL
BU's Trevor Zegras leaving school after one year, signs with Anaheim Ducks March 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM