Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with the Buccaneers, thanks to his new teammate
Tom Brady will indeed wear No. 12 for the Buccaneers this season.
The team announced Tuesday that Brady accepted the offer from wide receiver Chris Godwin, who had worn No. 12 since joining the Bucs as a rookie in 2017. After Brady signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay, Godwin had said he would defer to Brady when it comes to who gets to wear No. 12.
“Obviously, if he doesn’t want it or isn’t making a big deal about it, I’m definitely going to keep it,” Godwin told Buccaneers team reporter Casey Phillips. “But we’ll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself … you’ve got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?”
Godwin will wear No. 14 this season, a number most notably worn for Tampa Bay by quarterbacks Vinny Testaverde, Brad Johnson, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
