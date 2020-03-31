Tom Brady was aggressive in selling himself to Tampa Bay, general manager Jason Licht says

It was Brady who was trying to persuade the Tampa Bay brass to take a chance on him.

Can Tom Brady bring a Super Bowl to Tampa Bay?
Tom Brady had to persuade the Tampa Bay brass to take a chance on him. –Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
March 31, 2020 | 7:15 AM

When it came to making a free agent recruiting pitch, it wasn’t the Buccaneers who were trying to convince Tom Brady to join their franchise. Instead, it was Brady who was trying to persuade the Tampa Bay brass to take a chance on him.

That’s according to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, who told ESPN Monday the quarterback flipped the script at the start of free agency and was the one engaging in the sales pitch, explaining to Licht and Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians why he should join the Buccaneers.

“We had a great conversation — Bruce and I — we talked to him for over an hour and a half. And he made it clear in the conversation that he was very, very interested,” Licht said of the phone call, which took place on March 18, the first day of free agency.

Advertisement

“It was almost like a recruitment on his part, telling us why it would make sense for him to come to Tampa Bay. The next call we made, we signed him. But it was at that phone call that we realized that we felt like we had him.”

Licht added that he believes Brady will be an ideal fit in Arians’s offense, one that’s considered aggressive when it comes to downfield throwing.

“The tape showed to us that he had plenty of arm,” said Licht. “In fact, we thought that he had an ideal arm for Bruce in his system. [Brady] can still throw it deep. We felt like the mobility was still the same as he’s always had, which, he’s never been able to outrun anybody.

“But he certainly is good in the pocket in terms of eluding pressure and with his poise and his instincts. We did not see a decline in his arm talent whatsoever. And, in fact, we feel like he could still play for over two years for us, and hopefully that’s the case.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Tom Brady NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
This Aug. 12, 1978 file photo shows Oakland Raider's Jack Tatum (32) hitting New England Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley (84) during a preseason game in Oakland
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who is your least-favorite pro football player ever? March 30, 2020 | 9:03 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale.
Red Sox
Chris Sale undergoes Tommy John surgery March 30, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Converse All Star Modern HTM sneakers.
Sneakers
Where to buy sneakers from local stores in Boston March 30, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Tom Brady holding the Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.
Patriots
Tom Brady rewatched Super Bowl LI along with Patriots fans on Sunday March 30, 2020 | 10:00 AM
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo, Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura, right, and Saori Yoshida light the torch as Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori, left, watches during Olympic Flame Arrival Ceremony at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Matsushima Base in Higashimatsushima in Miyagi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021. Organizing committee President Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021 March 30, 2020 | 9:34 AM
College Sports
Former Sox manager Bobby Valentine is turning Sacred Heart hockey around March 30, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Boston College women's lacrosse was the national runner-up last season.
College Sports
Even if the NCAA grants spring seniors another season, there are tough decisions to make March 30, 2020 | 7:29 AM
Horse Racing
Deadline extended indefinitely for Triple Crown nominations March 30, 2020 | 7:15 AM
Tacko Fall has garnered a great deal of praise and attention during his rookie year.
Celtics
Tacko Fall talks about his journey from Africa on ‘60 Minutes’ March 29, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says he has been cleared of coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 11:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on his helmet before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, new Bucs teammate Chris Godwin work on their timing virtually March 29, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Rich Kelly will join Boston College as a grad transfer.
College Sports
Why Quinnipiac grad transfer Rich Kelly chose to continue his basketball career at Boston College March 29, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
NFL
Stephon Gilmore says he was 'not surprised' Tom Brady left in free agency March 29, 2020 | 10:05 AM
2018 Red Sox first round pick Triston Casas.
MLB
Future players take a big hit as MLB navigates a crisis March 29, 2020 | 7:26 AM
New York Knicks Owner James Dolan tested positive for COVID-19.
NBA
Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for coronavirus March 29, 2020 | 7:21 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020, file photo, a man walks in front of a Tokyo Olympics logo at the Tokyo metropolitan government headquarters. The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that make up the backbone of the U.S. Olympic team into crisis. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organizers considering July 2021 for opening ceremony March 28, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Josh Kantor is the organist for Red Sox games at Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Red Sox organist Josh Kantor is still spreading joy, from inside his home March 28, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Sean Grande is shown courtside at TD Garden.
Celtics
Chad Finn: The games may be fake, but Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell are really calling the action March 28, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Jarrett Stidham has thrown four career NFL passes.
Patriots
Here are the odds on who will start at quarterback for the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 1:02 PM
Boston, MA., 09/17/15, A tour of New Balance's new headquarters on Guest Street. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Business
New Balance is working to manufacture facial masks  March 28, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. weighs in on his son's decision to leave the Patriots March 28, 2020 | 11:09 AM
Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert speak during a game.
NBA
Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and rest of Utah Jazz cleared of coronavirus March 28, 2020 | 10:09 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees will now play in the same division.
NFL
Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule March 28, 2020 | 9:19 AM
The highly touted prospect will join the Ducks organization.
NHL
BU's Trevor Zegras leaving school after one year, signs with Anaheim Ducks March 28, 2020 | 9:09 AM
One draft expert predicts the Patriots will select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the NFL Draft.
Patriots
NFL mock draft roundup: Here are the prospects draft experts predict the Patriots will pick March 28, 2020 | 7:30 AM
The Patriots drafted N'Keal Harry in the first round in 2019.
NFL
How the NFL Draft process works from home March 28, 2020 | 7:22 AM
Olympian and Head of the Charles Women’s Singles reigning champion Gevvie Stone, of Cambridge, MA, lining up for the Championship Women's Singles race.
Olympics
Newton's Gevvie Stone paused her medical career to train for the now-postponed Olympics. Now, she's grappling with guilt and uncertainty March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beating shot to win Villanova the title in 2016 is one of the top moments in recent March Madness history, but it isn't Chad Finn's favorite moment.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is your all-time favorite NCAA Tournament basketball game? March 28, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A vendor carries his crate of hot dogs on his head during the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in 2015.
Red Sox
Red Sox grow part-time relief pool to $1.5 million, include Aramark vendors March 27, 2020 | 7:43 PM
David Ortiz thanked the doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital for their work during the coronavirus outbreak.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz sends an uplifting message to Mass. General Hospital staff March 27, 2020 | 7:22 PM