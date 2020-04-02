New Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has arrived in Tampa and will be renting Derek Jeter’s 30,000-plus square foot mansion, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The sprawling waterfront property, located on Davis Islands, boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pair of three-car garages, and a boat dock. Jeter finished the home in 2011 but has been spending most of his time in South Florida since becoming part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins three years ago.

In January 2017, the local city council approved Jeter’s request to replace his six-foot security gate with an opaque eight-foot wall for additional privacy.

Brady and Jeter share a Michigan connection, though Jeter’s career as a Wolverine was rather short-lived. The New Jersey native was recruited to play college baseball but never actually suited up for the team because he withdrew from school after the Yankees asked him to participate in the Instructional League in 1993.

In March, Brady and the Buccaneers agreed to a two-year, $50 million deal with a no-trade clause. Brady’s new digs are about seven miles away from Raymond James Stadium.