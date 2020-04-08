Tom Brady opens up about moving to Tampa and putting family first

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady experienced some technical difficulties at the start of his Wednesday morning interview with radio host Howard Stern.

About 20 minutes into the two-hour chat, Brady’s video feed had frozen four times, prompting the pair to switch to a telephone conversation — and call out Brady’s landlord, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, for the poor internet connection.

“I got to upgrade his system,” Brady told Stern.

Brady, along with his wife Gisele Bündchen, 10-year-old son Benjamin, and seven-year-old daughter Vivian, moved to Tampa last week. The family will be renting Jeter’s waterfront mansion, as the property has remained vacant with Jeter primarily residing in South Florida.

“We have a beautiful view overlooking the bay,” Brady said.

The sprawling 30,000-plus square foot home, located on Davis Islands, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pair of three-car garages, a boat dock, and an outdoor pool. Asked what happens if an appliance breaks, Brady quipped, “I call [Derek] and b**** to him and he gets it fixed.”

To close his 20-season tenure with the Patriots, Brady lived in a secluded Chestnut Hill mansion, one that was featured prominently in his docuseries “Tom vs. Time.” His new place, however, doesn’t maintain the same level of privacy, as locals, hopeful of catching a glimpse of the six-time Super Bowl champion, have already stopped by to take photographs.

In January 2017, the city council approved Jeter’s request to replace his six-foot security gate with an opaque eight-foot wall for additional privacy.

“Where I lived in Chesnut Hill, I was pretty private,” Brady said. “I forgot that people can drive up to your house. Here, they can pull right up here to the back to the house. I’m a little bit of an introvert.”

When assessing potential destinations during free agency, Brady said he wrote down a list of “20 different things” that were important to him and then prioritized and scaled the items. Among those at the top were proximity to his 12-year-old son Jack, who lives in New York; a warm climate; and the opportunity to play with talented players.

Family has become increasingly important for Brady, who admitted he had to make some recent adjustments. A couple of years ago, Bündchen wrote him a letter detailing her dissatisfaction with the marriage.

Said Brady: “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and all of a sudden when the season would end, I would be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’ And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to, like, check myself. Because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams, too. You better start taking care of things at the house.’”

Brady stopped attending OTAs so that he could spend more time with Bündchen and their two kids. The couple, who celebrated their 11th anniversary in February, also attended therapy.

“She didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” Brady said. “I had to make a big transition in my life to say, ‘I can’t do all the things that I wanted to do for football like I used to. I gotta take care of things in my family because my family, the situation wasn’t great. She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.”

He still keeps the letter from Bündchen in a drawer.

“It’s a good reminder for me that things are going to evolve and change over time,” Brady said.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the NFL schedule, it’s uncertain whether Brady will participate in OTAs with his new team. His new digs are about seven miles away from Raymond James Stadium.