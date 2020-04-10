Morning sports update: Terry Bradshaw explained why he doesn’t think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time

With all current sporting events that involve major gatherings canceled, leagues are still examining future dates and the impact COVID-19 may have on them. One recent example of this is UFC 249, which had been set for April 18.

The event was canceled on Thursday after ESPN and its parent company, Disney, forced UFC president Dana White to drop his initial plan to continue with events even during the pandemic.

Terry Bradshaw’s opinion of where Tom Brady fits in the all time quarterback discussion: Former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw sounded off on the greatest quarterback conversation during a radio interview with Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan on Thursday.

Bradshaw was asked specifically if he thinks Tom Brady is the greatest.

“I don’t think he’s the greatest quarterback of all-time,” said Bradshaw. “It’s hard to say. He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years. Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. I’m talking talent-wise when you’re putting all of it together.

“Does he have more Super Bowls than anybody? Yes. Therefore, he’s the best,” Bradshaw continued. “I absolutely have no problem saying it. If you’ve got the most Super Bowls — and he’s done it — you can be in there, but I don’t put anybody as the greatest of all-time. Is he better than Montana? Not in my opinion. Is he better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe.”

Trivia: Three players are tied for the record for most opening day home runs in MLB history. Name those three players.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One is the only player to ever win Most Valuable Player in both the American and National League, one is the son of a player who helped the Reds win two World Series, and the third set the record for most strikeouts by a batter in a single season with 222 in 2012.

More from Boston.com:

Marcus Smart has a message for those organizing a H-O-R-S-E tournament:

Let’s play H-O-R-S-E with defense and see how that works out 😉 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) April 10, 2020

Paul Pierce discussed his upcoming participation in the H-O-R-S-E tournament:

Some Rob Gronkowski speculation:

On this day: In 1963, Sam Jones set a Celtics regulation time record with 47 points to help Boston win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cincinnati Royals, 142-131.

Classic rewind: Enjoy a look back at Game 4 of the 2007 ALCS, when Kevin Youkilis, David Ortiz, and Manny Ramirez hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the 6th inning.

Trivia answer: Frank Robinson, Ken Griffey Jr., and Adam Dunn.