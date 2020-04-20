Tampa Mayor Jane Castor: Tom Brady caught working out in local park

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appears to be getting familiar with his new city.

According to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Brady was recently found working out in one of the city’s downtown parks. He asked to leave, given that the Tampa’s parks and facilities are closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m not one to gossip, so you didn’t hear this from me,” Castor said Monday evening during a joint news conference with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “But our parks are closed down, so a lot of our park staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t [playing] contact sports and things. They saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks, and she went over to tell him it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.”

“Oh my goodness,” replied Kriseman.

Brady moved from Boston to Tampa soon after his new contract with the Buccaneers was announced earlier this offseason. He and his family are renting a seven-bedroom mansion belonging to Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter.

“Well, there you go,” Castor said. “He has been sighted.”

Tampa’s parks and recreation department referenced the incident later Monday evening, tweeting, “Sorry Tom Brady! Our Tampa parks and recreation team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen have already given back to their new community, donating 750,000 meals through Feeding Tampa Bay. To raise money for coronavirus relief, Brady is also auctioning off an opportunity to attend his home opener with the Bucs. The package also includes a dinner — or a workout — with Brady, his game-worn jersey, and his game-worn Under Armour cleats.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020